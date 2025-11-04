 Weather News: Snowfall In Western Himalayan Region; Rain To Lash In J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand- Check IMD Forecast
Weather News: Snowfall In Western Himalayan Region; Rain To Lash In J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand- Check IMD Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 10:16 AM IST
Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The western disturbance is presently affecting the northern region of India. The cyclonic systems and upper-atmosphere disturbances remain prevalent over the northeast Arabian Sea, northeast Assam, east Bangladesh, and adjacent areas.

Weather update in the last 24 hours

According to the weather department, during the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain occurred over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The rainfall has also occurred in Odisha, Sikkim, and Madhya Pradesh. Minimum temperatures dropped by 2 to 3 degrees over the western Himalayan region, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Rainfall is predicted in these regions

During the next 24 hours, the rainfall is predicted in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall is likely to occur in the western Himalayan region on November 4 and 5. Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms with lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura today. The weather department has also predicted light to moderate rain in Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Yanam on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh weather

According to the Meteorological Center, an upper air cyclonic circulation is persisting over the northeastern Arabian Sea and Saurashtra. The combined effect of a western disturbance has increased atmospheric humidity. The weather in the state will remain similar on Tuesday. During this time, light rain is possible in some parts of Indore, Ujjain, and Narmadapuram divisions. There is also a chance of drizzle in some parts of Bhopal, and night temperatures are likely to drop.

