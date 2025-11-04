 Weather Update: Bengaluru Wakes Up To Foggy Morning; Scattered Light Rainfall Is Predicted In Parts Of Karnataka
Weather Update: Bengaluru Wakes Up To Foggy Morning; Scattered Light Rainfall Is Predicted In Parts Of Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall with cloudy skies in coastal region of Karnataka on Tuesday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 21 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 09:32 AM IST
article-image
Weather Update For Bengaluru | X

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light rainfall on Tuesday on November 4, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 09 PM. The weather department said that the city is set to experience foggy mornings and cloudy skies over the next few days.

Weather forecast

According to the IMD, the rainfall is predicted in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, and Yadgir districts. These regions are expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered showers, light to moderate rain and scattered heavy rains are likely on November 6 & 7 with gusty winds along with thundershowers."

Today's AQI and humidity

The humidity is expected to be around 88 per cent. The AQI is expected to be around 30, which indicates a good air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. The AQI is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

IMD advisory

The rainfall can cause a temporary disruption of electricity. There will be a possibility of minor traffic snarls and uprooting of weak tree branches. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors, close windows and doors.

