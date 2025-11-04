Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies, AQI Dips To Moderate Category At 64

Mumbai Weather Report: Clear Skies Prevail In City On March 3; Check Out Temperature, AQI And More | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to bright, clear skies on Tuesday morning after moderate rainfall the previous evening brought much-needed relief from both heat and pollution. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted partly cloudy conditions throughout the day, with possibilities of light to moderate showers or isolated thunderstorms in some areas.

Today's Weather Forecast

According to IMD’s latest weather update, temperatures are expected to stay pleasant, with a maximum of around 32°C and a minimum near 24°C. The light showers have not only cooled the city but also helped in significantly improving its deteriorating air quality. Over the past few weeks, stagnant air and rising pollution had led to hazy skies and poor visibility across Mumbai.

AQI Falls To Moderate Category

Data from AQI.in on Tuesday morning showed a remarkable improvement in air quality levels. Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 64, categorised as moderate, which deteriorated slightly from the good quality air recorded over the past few days. Residents across several areas reported fresher air and reduced smog.

Among the city’s various monitoring locations, Chembur registered the highest AQI at 113, placing it in the poor category. However, most other areas reflected the overall improvement. Jogeshwari recorded an AQI of 80, Mankhurd 77, and both Malad West and Wadala Truck Terminal stood at 72, all within the moderate range.

Cleaner air was observed in several localities, including Kurla and Kandivali East (both at 52), Sion (55), Bandra East (57) and Colaba (57), showing a citywide recovery in air quality.

According to AQI.in’s classification system, an index reading between 0 and 50 is considered “Good,” 51–100 “Moderate,” 101–150 “Poor,” 151–200 “Unhealthy,” and values above 200 fall into the “Severe” or “Hazardous” category.

