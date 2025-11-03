Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes 135 Unauthorised Slum Structures On Government Land In Malad's Malvani During Joint Operation

BMC and Collector Office jointly demolish 135 unauthorised slum structures on government land in Malvani, Malad West | File Photo

Mumbai: In a joint operation led by the Collector Office with assistance from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a total of 135 unauthorised slum structures were demolished on government land in the Malvani area at Malad West.

Encroachments Cleared At Ali Talao And Chikuwadi

According to civic officials, the demolition drive targeted encroachments on government land at two key locations — Ali Talao and Chikuwadi in Malvani. At Ali Talao, 127 unauthorised slum structures were razed, while at Chikuwadi, 8 structures including 6 slum units and 2 additional unauthorised structures were demolished.

The action was initiated as part of an ongoing effort to reclaim government land from encroachment.

Heavy Machinery Deployed, Action To Continue

Heavy machinery and manpower were provided by the BMC to support the demolition work. Authorities stated that similar actions will continue in the area to prevent further illegal construction and protect public land.

