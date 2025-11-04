 Palghar News: Farmer In Wada Shocked After Receiving ₹2.30 Crop Insurance Payout
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar News: Farmer In Wada Shocked After Receiving ₹2.30 Crop Insurance Payout

Palghar News: Farmer In Wada Shocked After Receiving ₹2.30 Crop Insurance Payout

Madhukar Baburao Patil, a resident of Shilottar village, had spent nearly ₹80,000 cultivating paddy across seven acres this year. However, unseasonal rains destroyed most of his crop, plunging his family into financial distress.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 05:40 AM IST
article-image
Palghar News: Farmer In Wada Shocked After Receiving ₹2.30 Crop Insurance Payout | Representative Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: A farmer from Wada taluka was left in disbelief after discovering that his crop insurance compensation amounted to just ₹2.30 despite suffering heavy losses due to unseasonal rainfall.

Farmer’s Investment Washed Away

Madhukar Baburao Patil, a resident of Shilottar village, had spent nearly ₹80,000 cultivating paddy across seven acres this year. However, unseasonal rains destroyed most of his crop, plunging his family into financial distress.

After paying the insurance premium in July, Patil had been waiting for relief until he checked his bank balance last week.

FPJ Shorts
'Tough Harvest Ahead': Maharashtra Committee Faces ₹2.25 Lakh Crore Crop Loan Burden, Begins Work In Waiver Criteria
'Tough Harvest Ahead': Maharashtra Committee Faces ₹2.25 Lakh Crore Crop Loan Burden, Begins Work In Waiver Criteria
Maharashtra To Invest ₹15,000 Crore To Create 9 Lakh Jobs Through GCC And AVGC-XR Policies
Maharashtra To Invest ₹15,000 Crore To Create 9 Lakh Jobs Through GCC And AVGC-XR Policies
SHRC Orders Probe Into Rohit Arya’s Death During Mumbai Police Hostage Operation
SHRC Orders Probe Into Rohit Arya’s Death During Mumbai Police Hostage Operation
BJP Leader’s Son Held In Navi Mumbai For Selling Hydro Ganja Sourced From Thailand
BJP Leader’s Son Held In Navi Mumbai For Selling Hydro Ganja Sourced From Thailand

“I opened the message thinking help had finally come,” Patil said. “I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. Our livelihood is gone.”

Officials Blame Technical Glitch

Agriculture officials later clarified that the amount was a leftover balance from earlier compensation related to previous crop losses and was credited automatically due to a system glitch.

Read Also
Palghar News: VVMC Demolishes Over 67,000 Sq Ft Of Illegal And Dangerous Structures Across...
article-image

The Palghar district administration explained that Patil had been sanctioned ₹72,466 for crop losses in 2022–23, of which ₹72,464 was credited to his account in May 2024. The pending ₹2.30, officials said, was delayed due to a technical issue and automatically deposited nearly a year later.

“This was a technical error,” clarified District Agriculture Superintendent Nilesh Bhageshwar, adding that Patil has not yet received compensation for this year, as the crop loss assessment process is still underway.

Read Also
Mumbai Metro Line 4: MMRDA Successfully Installs 56-Metre Steel Span Over Bhandup–Sonapur...
article-image

Farmers Demand Timely Relief

Farmers in the region have urged the government to ensure swift, fair compensation and greater accountability from insurance companies. They say delays and unclear communication add to their hardships.

“We can’t keep waiting while our fields and hopes dry up,” said a local farmer, echoing the growing frustration across the district.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Tough Harvest Ahead': Maharashtra Committee Faces ₹2.25 Lakh Crore Crop Loan Burden, Begins Work...

'Tough Harvest Ahead': Maharashtra Committee Faces ₹2.25 Lakh Crore Crop Loan Burden, Begins Work...

Maharashtra To Invest ₹15,000 Crore To Create 9 Lakh Jobs Through GCC And AVGC-XR Policies

Maharashtra To Invest ₹15,000 Crore To Create 9 Lakh Jobs Through GCC And AVGC-XR Policies

SHRC Orders Probe Into Rohit Arya’s Death During Mumbai Police Hostage Operation

SHRC Orders Probe Into Rohit Arya’s Death During Mumbai Police Hostage Operation

BJP Leader’s Son Held In Navi Mumbai For Selling Hydro Ganja Sourced From Thailand

BJP Leader’s Son Held In Navi Mumbai For Selling Hydro Ganja Sourced From Thailand

Palghar News: Farmer In Wada Shocked After Receiving ₹2.30 Crop Insurance Payout

Palghar News: Farmer In Wada Shocked After Receiving ₹2.30 Crop Insurance Payout