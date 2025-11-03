 Palghar News: VVMC Demolishes Over 67,000 Sq Ft Of Illegal And Dangerous Structures Across Vasai-Virar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar News: VVMC Demolishes Over 67,000 Sq Ft Of Illegal And Dangerous Structures Across Vasai-Virar

Palghar News: VVMC Demolishes Over 67,000 Sq Ft Of Illegal And Dangerous Structures Across Vasai-Virar

In a yet another crackdown against illegal and unsafe constructions, the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has demolished over 67,710 square feet of unauthorized and hazardous structures between October 30 and November 3, 2025.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
VVMC teams carry out demolition of illegal and unsafe structures across Vasai-Virar as part of a citywide crackdown | X - @vvcmc_official

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a yet another crackdown against illegal and unsafe constructions, the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has demolished over 67,710 square feet of unauthorized and hazardous structures between October 30 and November 3, 2025.

Special Squads Deployed For Each Division

Special squads were appointed for each division to conduct demolition drives across the city. Each team included one senior clerk and four junior engineers tasked with identifying and clearing illegal buildings, commercial units, chawls, and dangerous structures.

Demolition Details Ward-Wise

FPJ Shorts
DGCA Proposes 48-Hour Free Cancellation, Revision In Air Ticket Refund Rules
DGCA Proposes 48-Hour Free Cancellation, Revision In Air Ticket Refund Rules
Mumbai Crime: DGP Rashmi Shukla Dismisses 2 Police Officers Caught In Bribery Trap At Wadala TT Police Station
Mumbai Crime: DGP Rashmi Shukla Dismisses 2 Police Officers Caught In Bribery Trap At Wadala TT Police Station
Don Bosco, Holy Family & Bombay Scottish Register Thrilling Wins In Dream Sports-MSSA U-14 Boys Division
Don Bosco, Holy Family & Bombay Scottish Register Thrilling Wins In Dream Sports-MSSA U-14 Boys Division
Maharashtra Tragedy: 32-Year-Old Biker Killed After Truck Collision On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Near Naigaon; Case Registered Against Driver
Maharashtra Tragedy: 32-Year-Old Biker Killed After Truck Collision On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Near Naigaon; Case Registered Against Driver

Under the supervision of the Additional Commissioners (North and South) and Deputy Commissioners, the following actions were carried out across various wards:

Major actions included the removal of 3,600 sq. ft. near Tulinj Police Station, Yashwant Heights, and Moregaon Lake area in Ward B; 17,400 sq. ft. in Rashid Compound, Gokulwada, Vanotha Pada, and Jivdani Krupa Chawl in Ward C; 10,260 sq. ft. at Maheshwari Apartments and Ganpati Galli in Ward E; 4,900 sq. ft. at Richard Compound and opposite Avdhoot Ashram in Ward F; 20,600 sq. ft. from Patilpada to Maljipada and along Aryan Agri Katta Highway in Ward G; and 1,050 sq. ft. near Remedy Church in Ward I. Additionally, 9,900 sq. ft. of structures were cleared in Tokare and Khairpada under the Special Planning Authority area.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Chhath Puja 2025: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Holds All-Party Meeting To Plan Safe And...
article-image

VVMC Vows Continued Action Against Illegal Constructions

According to VVMC officials, these drives are part of the corporation’s ongoing campaign to curb illegal constructions and prevent accidents caused by structurally unsafe buildings. The civic body has warned that similar demolition actions will continue across other wards in the coming weeks.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: DGP Rashmi Shukla Dismisses 2 Police Officers Caught In Bribery Trap At Wadala TT...

Mumbai Crime: DGP Rashmi Shukla Dismisses 2 Police Officers Caught In Bribery Trap At Wadala TT...

Maharashtra Tragedy: 32-Year-Old Biker Killed After Truck Collision On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Near...

Maharashtra Tragedy: 32-Year-Old Biker Killed After Truck Collision On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Near...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Conducts Overnight Cleanliness Drive Outside DY Patil Stadium After India’s...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Conducts Overnight Cleanliness Drive Outside DY Patil Stadium After India’s...

Maharashtra Politics: Eyebrows Raised As NCP Leader Dilip Walse Patil Announces Tentative Local Body...

Maharashtra Politics: Eyebrows Raised As NCP Leader Dilip Walse Patil Announces Tentative Local Body...

Maharashtra News: State Transport Department Proposes Dedicated Parking Zones For Public Vehicles In...

Maharashtra News: State Transport Department Proposes Dedicated Parking Zones For Public Vehicles In...