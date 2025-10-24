Chhath Puja 2025: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Holds All-Party Meeting To Plan Safe And Eco-Friendly Celebrations

Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) head office | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra: An all-party meeting was held at the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) headquarters on Friday to review and plan preparations for the upcoming Chhath Puja festival. The meeting was chaired by Municipal Commissioner Manojkumar Suryawanshi (IAS).

Political Representatives Share Suggestions

Representatives from various political parties attended the meeting and shared their suggestions with the civic administration regarding crowd management, safety, and festival arrangements. After detailed discussions, Suryawanshi directed concerned officials to take immediate action and implement the required measures at the earliest.

MLA Appeals for Clean and Respectful Celebrations

MLA Vilas Tare, who was present at the meeting, appealed to citizens to celebrate Chhath Puja in accordance with court guidelines and without hurting anyone’s sentiments. He also urged devotees to ensure cleanliness and maintain hygiene during the celebrations to keep the city clean.

Police to Ensure Crowd and Traffic Safety

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pournima Chougule-Shringi informed that the police department will implement special traffic and crowd control measures during the festival. Adequate police personnel will be deployed to ensure smooth movement and safety at the venues.

Civic Body Prepares Infrastructure and Amenities

Suryawanshi informed the participants that the civic body has made extensive preparations for the festival this year. Artificial ponds are being created in various ward committee areas for the safe immersion of offerings. Arrangements on sea shores have also been made to accommodate devotees.

Facilities and Safety Measures Provided

Facilities such as electric lighting, cleanliness, security, Nirmalya (offering) collection bins, tents, and other necessary amenities will be provided at all designated locations by the VVCMC.

Additionally, lifeguards, fire brigade boats, and rescue teams will be stationed along the coastline as precautionary safety measures. The civic body will also operate special bus services to facilitate the movement of devotees.

Eco-Friendly and Responsible Practices Encouraged

The Commissioner appealed to devotees not to dispose of puja materials or offerings in natural water bodies. Entry to lakes will be restricted strictly for performing the Arghya ritual only, and dumping of flowers, idols, oil lamps, or other waste materials will not be permitted. He urged citizens to cooperate with civic and police authorities and follow guidelines to avoid overcrowding and ensure peaceful celebrations.

Environment-Friendly Celebration Initiative

This year, just like the eco-friendly Ganeshotsav and Navratri, the Chhath Puja festival will also be celebrated in an environment-friendly manner, the Commissioner said. The appeal was welcomed by all party representatives present at the meeting.

