Mumbai Metro Line 4: MMRDA Successfully Installs 56-Metre Steel Span Over Bhandup–Sonapur Junction; Marks Major Milestone | VIDEO

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) achieved a significant milestone in the construction of Mumbai Metro Line 4 with the successful overnight installation of a 56-meter-long, 450-ton steel span over the busy GMLR (Bhandup–Sonapur) Junction. With this feat, more than 84.5% of the project has now been completed.

Green Line To Enhance Suburban Connectivity

The fully elevated Green Line stretches 32.32 km, connecting Wadala in the south to Kasarvadavali in the north, and features 30 stations linking Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs. Line 4A, a 2.668 km extension from Kasarvadavali to Gaimukh, adds two additional stations to the network.

MMRDA Officials Praise Smooth Execution

An MMRDA official said, “The successful placement of this massive steel span brings Mumbai one step closer to faster, safer, and smarter urban travel, reinforcing the city’s vision of modern, world-class infrastructure.”

Project Progress And Phased Completion Plan

The metro project is being executed in three phases: Phase 1 (Gaimukh to Cadbury Junction) is slated for completion by April 2026, with four stations ready for use by December 2025; Phase 2 (Cadbury to Gandhi Nagar) by October 2026; and Phase 3 (Gandhi Nagar to Wadala) by October 2027.

Overnight Operation Completed Without Traffic Disruption

The overnight operation required the coordinated effort of over 100 skilled personnel, employing nine high-capacity cranes and two multi-axle pullers to lift and position the two-girder steel span.

Despite unseasonal rains and challenging conditions, the installation was completed without disrupting traffic, underscoring Mumbai’s commitment to advancing infrastructure safely and efficiently.

Authorities Commended For Teamwork

“This is a shining example of engineering excellence and teamwork,” said another MMRDA official. “With the guidance and support of the Traffic Police, BMC, MSEDCL, and other authorities, we were able to complete this critical task smoothly.”

Future Expansion And Benefits Of The Green Line

Line 4 trains will initially run with six coaches, though stations are designed to accommodate eight in the future, allowing the network to meet growing commuter demand.

According to the MMRDA, key benefits of the corridor include seamless east-west connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, reduced road congestion, and a boost to the regional economy. The Rs 15,498 crore project is part of a larger integrated network connecting with several other lines.

