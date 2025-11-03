Mumbra Train Tragedy: Thane GRP Register FIR Against 2 Central Railway Engineers For Negligence In Accident That Killed 4 Passengers

Thane GRP registers FIR against two Central Railway engineers in connection with the June 9 Mumbra local train tragedy that claimed four lives. | File Photo

Mumbai: The Thane Railway Police on Saturday registered an FIR against two Central Railway (CR) engineers for allegedly committing an act endangering life, in connection with the incident in which four passengers died and six others were injured after falling from a local train near Mumbra on June 9.

Case Filed Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 125(a) And 125(b)

According to the GRP, the case has been registered under Sections 125(a) and 125(b) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others, wrongful restraint, and wrongful confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with other relevant sections related to criminal negligence. The police have not disclosed the detailed sections.

FIR Follows Initial Accidental Death Report

Initially, an accidental death report (ADR) was filed in this matter, and an FIR has now been registered. The GRP has not revealed further details, including what action has been taken or whether any notice has been issued or the names of the accused engineers.

Central Railway Says Inquiry Completed, Operations Normal

A CR spokesperson said, “The Mumbai division conducted a thorough inquiry into the Mumbra incident, and the reasons for the same have been identified. The operations on these lines are continuing without any issues.”

Passenger Activist Calls For Preventive Action

Railway accident survivor and passengers activist Samir Zaveri said, “The railway authorities must detect deficiencies promptly to prevent incidents, and treat any such occurrences as wake-up calls to ensure that similar incidents do not recur anywhere across India.”

Accident Details

The tragic incident occurred on June 9, around 9.20am, when at least four passengers died and six others were injured after falling from a Kasara–CSMT fast local train near Mumbra. Around 10 to 12 passengers reportedly fell from the moving train during peak rush hour.

The higher-than-usual number of commuters during the morning rush appears to have caused severe overcrowding, which may have contributed to the accident.

