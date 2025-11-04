Maharashtra To Invest ₹15,000 Crore To Create 9 Lakh Jobs Through GCC And AVGC-XR Policies

Group of Ministers to meet on Jul 12 to discuss levy of GST on casinos & online Gaming |

Mumbai: In a major push to digital innovation and high-skilled employment, the Maharashtra government has announced new policies for Global Capacity Centres (GCCs) and the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) sector. Together, these initiatives aim to attract an investment of around ₹15,000 crore and create 9 lakh jobs across the state in the coming years.

State Unveils Policy Blueprint for GCCs and AVGC-XR

The government released detailed policy frameworks on Monday, outlining both financial and non-financial incentives to boost global competitiveness and nurture innovation-driven industries. The five-year policy period will focus on building infrastructure, attracting multinational firms, and upskilling youth for future-ready employment.

400 Global Capacity Centres to Come Up Across Maharashtra

Under the GCC policy, the state plans to establish 400 Global Capacity Centres expected to generate 4 lakh high-skilled jobs in technology, finance, analytics, engineering, and branding.

While Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune remain top choices, emerging cities like Nagpur, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will also be promoted as investment hubs. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a $30-trillion economy, encouraging multinational collaboration and research-driven growth.

Investment and Budget Allocation

The five-year GCC policy (2025–30) will require an expenditure of ₹2,960 crore in the first phase, followed by ₹8,472 crore over the next 10 years. The government has already approved the total cost and allocated ₹12 crore for the current financial year.

AVGC-XR Sector to Receive ₹3,266 Crore Boost

Although Maharashtra currently hosts over 295 AVGC-XR studios, accounting for 30% of India’s share, the sector’s full potential remains untapped. The new AVGC-XR policy will provide financial and structural support to accelerate growth.

The state will invest ₹3,266 crore, including ₹306 crore in the first five years and ₹1,960 crore over the next 20 years. For 2025–26, ₹100 crore has been earmarked to kickstart the initiative.

Funds to Support Start-ups and Innovation

To encourage entrepreneurship, Maharashtra will create a ₹200 crore WAVES Participation Fund and a ₹300 crore Start-up Fund dedicated to the AVGC-XR sector. These funds aim to strengthen the start-up ecosystem, promote local IP creation, and enhance global collaborations.

Expanding the Digital Creative Economy

The government aims to scale Maharashtra’s AVGC-XR industry from ₹25,000 crore to ₹65,000 crore within the next five years, targeting a 25% annual growth rate.

Key goals include attracting ₹50,000 crore in investments, creating 5 lakh direct and indirect jobs, boosting exports, and promoting international co-productions. Plans also include the establishment of AVGC-XR Parks, Centres of Excellence, and Virtual Studios to support innovation, research, and production excellence.