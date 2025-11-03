 Maharashtra News: State Transport Department Proposes Dedicated Parking Zones For Public Vehicles In Mumbai, Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra News: State Transport Department Proposes Dedicated Parking Zones For Public Vehicles In Mumbai, Pune

Maharashtra News: State Transport Department Proposes Dedicated Parking Zones For Public Vehicles In Mumbai, Pune

The move aims to address growing traffic congestion caused by the unregulated parking of public transport vehicles on city roads.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 10:00 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik | File Photo

The State Transport Department wants dedicated parking spaces for auto-rickshaws, taxis, school buses, and passenger buses in major cities like Mumbai and Pune. The move aims to address growing traffic congestion caused by the unregulated parking of public transport vehicles on city roads.

Proposal Discussed with Urban Development Department

According to sources, the proposal was discussed during a recent meeting between the State Transport Department, the Urban Development Department, and other concerned agencies. Officials emphasized the need for designated parking zones for public vehicles, similar to how space is reserved for schools, hospitals, and parks in urban development plans.

‘Parking Has Become a Major Problem,’ Says Official

FPJ Shorts
Don Bosco, Holy Family & Bombay Scottish Register Thrilling Wins In Dream Sports-MSSA U-14 Boys Division
Don Bosco, Holy Family & Bombay Scottish Register Thrilling Wins In Dream Sports-MSSA U-14 Boys Division
Maharashtra Tragedy: 32-Year-Old Biker Killed After Truck Collision On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Near Naigaon; Case Registered Against Driver
Maharashtra Tragedy: 32-Year-Old Biker Killed After Truck Collision On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Near Naigaon; Case Registered Against Driver
Pesi Shroff Clinches Champion Trainer Title While A. Sandesh Dominates Jockey Stand
Pesi Shroff Clinches Champion Trainer Title While A. Sandesh Dominates Jockey Stand
At 59, Salman Khan Proves Age Is Just A Number, Flaunts His Ripped Body In New Shirtless Photos: 'Kuch Haasil Karne Ke Liye...'
At 59, Salman Khan Proves Age Is Just A Number, Flaunts His Ripped Body In New Shirtless Photos: 'Kuch Haasil Karne Ke Liye...'

An official from the Transport Department confirmed the development, stating, “Parking of taxis, rickshaws, and school and passenger buses has become a major problem and is one of the main reasons behind traffic congestion in cities.”

Survey Highlights Lack of Dedicated Spaces

Earlier, the department had appointed an agency to survey available parking spaces across urban areas, examine the legal aspects of parking management, and suggest improvements for the upcoming parking policy.
In its preliminary report, the agency highlighted the lack of dedicated parking areas for public transport vehicles and revealed that roadside parking contributes to nearly 25 percent of total traffic congestion.

Urban Areas Worst Affected

In metropolitan areas such as Mumbai and Pune, the shortage of proper parking spaces for rickshaws, taxis, and buses has resulted in vehicles occupying roadways, worsening jams and affecting traffic flow.

Parking to Be Treated as Essential Public Facility

During the recent interdepartmental meeting, the Transport Department reiterated that parking spaces should be treated as essential public facilities.

Read Also
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Andheri Man For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹1.14 Crore From...
article-image

“Just as planning is done for schools, hospitals, parks, and markets, it is equally important to reserve parking spaces for public vehicles in future urban development plans,” an official said.

Debate Over Free or Paid Parking Continues

The meeting also included discussions on whether such parking spaces should be free or paid. While no final decision was taken, all stakeholders agreed that establishing dedicated parking zones for public transport vehicles is crucial for smoother traffic management and better urban mobility in the coming years, the official added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Tragedy: 32-Year-Old Biker Killed After Truck Collision On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Near...

Maharashtra Tragedy: 32-Year-Old Biker Killed After Truck Collision On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Near...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Conducts Overnight Cleanliness Drive Outside DY Patil Stadium After India’s...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Conducts Overnight Cleanliness Drive Outside DY Patil Stadium After India’s...

Maharashtra Politics: Eyebrows Raised As NCP Leader Dilip Walse Patil Announces Tentative Local Body...

Maharashtra Politics: Eyebrows Raised As NCP Leader Dilip Walse Patil Announces Tentative Local Body...

Maharashtra News: State Transport Department Proposes Dedicated Parking Zones For Public Vehicles In...

Maharashtra News: State Transport Department Proposes Dedicated Parking Zones For Public Vehicles In...

Mumbai News: Bandra East Skywalk To Open By December-End, Says BMC After HC Rap Over ‘Municipal...

Mumbai News: Bandra East Skywalk To Open By December-End, Says BMC After HC Rap Over ‘Municipal...