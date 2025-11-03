Maharashtra News: State Transport Department Proposes Dedicated Parking Zones For Public Vehicles In Mumbai, Pune

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik | File Photo

The State Transport Department wants dedicated parking spaces for auto-rickshaws, taxis, school buses, and passenger buses in major cities like Mumbai and Pune. The move aims to address growing traffic congestion caused by the unregulated parking of public transport vehicles on city roads.

Proposal Discussed with Urban Development Department

According to sources, the proposal was discussed during a recent meeting between the State Transport Department, the Urban Development Department, and other concerned agencies. Officials emphasized the need for designated parking zones for public vehicles, similar to how space is reserved for schools, hospitals, and parks in urban development plans.

‘Parking Has Become a Major Problem,’ Says Official

An official from the Transport Department confirmed the development, stating, “Parking of taxis, rickshaws, and school and passenger buses has become a major problem and is one of the main reasons behind traffic congestion in cities.”

Survey Highlights Lack of Dedicated Spaces

Earlier, the department had appointed an agency to survey available parking spaces across urban areas, examine the legal aspects of parking management, and suggest improvements for the upcoming parking policy.

In its preliminary report, the agency highlighted the lack of dedicated parking areas for public transport vehicles and revealed that roadside parking contributes to nearly 25 percent of total traffic congestion.

Urban Areas Worst Affected

In metropolitan areas such as Mumbai and Pune, the shortage of proper parking spaces for rickshaws, taxis, and buses has resulted in vehicles occupying roadways, worsening jams and affecting traffic flow.

Parking to Be Treated as Essential Public Facility

During the recent interdepartmental meeting, the Transport Department reiterated that parking spaces should be treated as essential public facilities.

“Just as planning is done for schools, hospitals, parks, and markets, it is equally important to reserve parking spaces for public vehicles in future urban development plans,” an official said.

Debate Over Free or Paid Parking Continues

The meeting also included discussions on whether such parking spaces should be free or paid. While no final decision was taken, all stakeholders agreed that establishing dedicated parking zones for public transport vehicles is crucial for smoother traffic management and better urban mobility in the coming years, the official added.