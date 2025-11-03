Mumbai Crime: Drug Trafficker ‘Shera Batla’ Arrested After Deportation From Dubai; Accused Sohail Alleges Life Threat In Arthur Road Jail

Salman Saleem Shaikh alias Shera Batla extradited from Dubai | File Photo

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough in a transnational drug trafficking case, the Ghatkopar Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested notorious drug supplier Salman Shaikh alias Shera Batla (35) after he was deported from Dubai on November 2. Batla had been wanted in a 2022 drug seizure case registered by the Ghatkopar ANC unit.

Link Established Through Sohail Shaikh’s Interrogation

According to the police, Batla’s name resurfaced during the interrogation of Sohail Shaikh, who was arrested by the Ghatkopar Unit 7 on October 22 in a separate narcotics case.

Court Custody And Ongoing Probe

During questioning, Sohail revealed that Shera Batla, who was also wanted in the 2022 case, had been residing near area with him in Dubai. Following this information, Indian authorities coordinated with UAE officials to secure Batla’s deportation to Mumbai.

Batla was deported upon arrival and produced before the Esplanade court on Sunday, November 2, where the Ghatkopar ANC Unit sought his custody to confront him with Sohail and pursue further investigation. The court granted police custody of Sohail till November 5, 2025.

Multiple Arrests In Connection With Drug Seizure Case

Batla is the Forth accused to be arrested and deported from Dubai this year in connection with the ongoing probe. Earlier, Taher Salim Dola and Mustafa Kubbawala were also deported and arrested. So far, 15 accused, including one woman, have been arrested in the case involving the recovery of commercial quantities of MD (mephedrone).

Sohail’s Custody And Life Threat Allegation

Earlier, Sohail Shaikh, whose full name is Mohammed Salim alias Sohail Shaikh, was arrested upon his arrival from Dubai at the Mumbai airport on October 22. A Red Corner Notice had been issued against him.

Sohail’s lawyers, Adv. Taraq Sayyed and Adv. Abrar Shaikh, had moved an application to transfer him to Taloja Jail, citing threats to his life from a rival gangster lodged at Arthur Road Jail. The court allowed the request.

However, following new revelations linking Sohel to another drug case, the Ghatkopar ANC sought his physical custody again which was granted till November 5 for further investigation.

Joint Interrogation To Expose Wider Drug Network

Police sources said that both Batla and Sohail will now be interrogated jointly to unravel the wider drug trafficking network operating between Mumbai and Dubai.

