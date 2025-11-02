Close Aide Of Drug Lord Salim Dola, 'Shera Batla', Extradited From Dubai In ₹23 Crore Narcotics Case

Salman Saleem Shaikh alias Shera Batla extradited from Dubai |

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough for the Mumbai Police, Salman Saleem Shaikh alias Shera Batla (35), a close aide of most-wanted drug lord Salim Dola, was deported from Dubai (UAE) on Saturday and arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with a ₹23 crore narcotics case.

Batla, a resident of Dongri, had been absconding for nearly three years and was wanted in six major drug trafficking cases across Maharashtra and other parts of India.

Deep International Drug Links

According to sources, Mumbai’s drug syndicates have extensive international connections, stretching to Dubai, China, and Saudi Arabia. Police revealed that Batla played a key operational role in the narcotics trade, frequently traveling to the Middle East and East Asia to coordinate smuggling operations.

Earlier, on October 22, the Crime Branch Unit 7 arrested Dubai-based drug kingpin Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, who allegedly ran an extensive narcotics manufacturing and distribution network across India.

During his interrogation, Shera Batla’s name surfaced. Police learned that both men lived in the same neighborhood in Dubai. Following this, Batla was detained by UAE authorities based on a Red Corner Notice issued through Interpol and subsequently deported to India.

Batla was produced before the Esplanade Court on Sunday and remanded in police custody for five days.

Links to Multiple High-Profile Drug Cases

Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC) Navnath Dhavale confirmed Batla’s arrest in a 2022 case registered by the Ghatkopar ANC Unit.

“Earlier, four accused had been arrested and charge-sheeted in the case, while three, including Batla, were absconding,” Dhavale said.

The 2022 case involved the seizure of 995 grams of Mephedrone (MD) worth ₹2 crore from a Nagpada resident. Investigations revealed that Batla supplied the drugs in that case. He was detained at a Dubai airport while attempting to board a flight to another country.

Police described Batla as a repeat offender, with his name linked to six major drug cases:

2023: Crime Branch Unit 6 seized 356 grams of Ketamine, MD, and Charas worth ₹72.6 lakh; Batla was listed as a wanted accused.

2024: Barshi Takli Police Station (Akola) busted a drug manufacturing unit, seizing 5.5 kg of Ephedrine worth ₹1.38 crore; Batla financed the operation.

2024: Bhongir Police (Rachakonda, Telangana) uncovered a factory producing 110 kg of MD and 10 kg of Alprazolam worth ₹23 crore; Batla’s involvement was confirmed.

July 2025: Sakinaka Police busted a drug factory in Mysuru, seizing 180 kg of MD worth over ₹400 crore; Batla was again linked.

Dongri Police seized 47 grams of MD worth ₹9.4 lakh, naming Batla as a wanted accused.

Police sources said Batla’s network extends across India, indicating a major operational role in both interstate and international drug trafficking.

Four Major Drug Traffickers Extradited from UAE in Six Months

In the past six months, Indian agencies have successfully extradited four key accused involved in international drug syndicates from the UAE.

Taher Dola, son of drug lord Salim Dola, was deported from Abu Dhabi. In July 2025, Mustafa Kubbawala was extradited for operating a synthetic drug factory in Sangli, where 126.14 kg of Mephedrone worth ₹256 crore was seized and 13 persons were arrested. On October 22, Salim Shaikh was deported. This week, Shera Batla was extradited by the Ghatkopar ANC Unit.

Officials said these operations mark a significant step toward dismantling India’s transnational narcotics networks.