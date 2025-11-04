 BJP Leader’s Son Held In Navi Mumbai For Selling Hydro Ganja Sourced From Thailand
BJP Leader’s Son Held In Navi Mumbai For Selling Hydro Ganja Sourced From Thailand

Raina Assainar

Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 05:42 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested Keyur Jayesh Gogri (29), son of Beena Gogri, National President of the BJP’s Bharat Raksha Manch, for allegedly selling hydro ganja smuggled from Thailand.

The arrest followed a raid at his residence in Kharghar Sector 19, where police seized 800 milligrams of hydro ganja worth ₹5,000.

Raid at Kharghar Apartment

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigde of the Anti-Narcotics Cell conducted a raid on October 30 at Shivsai Building in Kharghar. During the search, police recovered plastic packets, a crusher, and a weighing scale from Gogri’s apartment.

A further inspection of his car led to the discovery of hydro ganja concealed under the seat.

Drugs Allegedly Sourced from Thailand

According to officials, the contraband was reportedly smuggled from Thailand through illegal routes by two of Gogri’s friends. During interrogation, Gogri allegedly confessed that he had procured the substance from his friend Sharikh, a resident of Bhandup, who smuggled it from Thailand, and occasionally from Noman, who lives in Ulwe.

He admitted that he intended to sell the drug to local youths in the Kharghar area.

Case Registered Under NDPS Act

Following the seizure, the Anti-Narcotics Cell registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Kharghar Police Station, leading to Gogri’s arrest.

Police have since intensified their search for the two suppliers linked to the Thailand-based drug network.

International Trail Under Probe

“The seized hydro ganja has a clear international trail connected to Thailand. We are tracing the two other suspects involved in this smuggling network,” said Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigde of the Anti-Narcotics Cell.

