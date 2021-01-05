Indore:
Carrying out its first operation in 2021, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 1,534 kg ganja (Cannabis) in Raipur (Chhattisgarh), and arrested five persons. The estimated market value of the seized drug is Rs 3.07 cr.
On the basis of specific intelligence, officers of DRI Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh Unit intercepted a truck with Andhra Pradesh registration number near Raipur (Chhattisgarh) on Monday. The truck was carrying Ganja (Cannabis). The contraband drug was concealed in the vehicle below bags of organic fertiliser.
It was difficult for officers to identify the truck in the cold and dark conditions of Sunday-Monday night. The truck was coming from Araku Valley of Andhra Pradesh and it was being escorted by a pilot car. The consignment of ganja was going to Rahta in Maharashtra. Total five members of the cartel were intercepted and have been arrested under NDPS Act.
In current financial year DRI Indore Zonal Unit has so far seized 5,842 kg ganja, with 21 arrests, exceeding the quantity of ganja seized in previous financial year 2019-20 - 5,672 Kg with 16 arrests.
