Mumbai Infrastructure News: BMC’s Mahalaxmi Cable-Stayed Bridge Project 45 Per Cent Complete; New Deadline Set For December 2026

BMC’s Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge project reaches 45% completion; new deadline extended to December 2026 | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Work on the city’s first cable-stayed bridge by the BMC over the Mahalaxmi railway tracks is 45% complete. Originally slated for completion in March 2024, the project has been delayed due to encroachments and the relocation of trees, with the new target date now set for December 2026.

At the heart of the bridge’s design is a 70-metre-high pylon, which will serve as the primary support structure. Once operational, the bridge will ease congestion near Mahalaxmi station and improve east–west connectivity for motorists heading toward the Coastal Road from Haji Ali.

Bridge To Span Across Mahalaxmi Railway Tracks

The bridge will rise from the Racecourse side along Keshavrao Khadye (KK) Marg in the west, traverse the Western Railway tracks, and conclude near Shirin Talkies on the eastern stretch of KK Marg. The BMC awarded the work order in January 2020, with construction commencing the following month.

Given that the main span across the railway lines extends 165 metres, a conventional bridge design was considered unfeasible, the civic body opted for a more advanced cable-stayed structure to meet the engineering challenge.

BMC Undertakes First Cable-Stayed Bridge Over Railway Tracks

Notably, this marks the first instance of the BMC independently undertaking the construction of a cable-stayed bridge over railway tracks. The 736-metre-long structure includes a 165-metre cable-stayed span with an 85-metre back span and a 23-metre-wide deck carrying four traffic lanes.

Estimated to cost Rs 389 crore, the bridge will replace the existing structure, which will be dismantled once the new bridge becomes operational to ensure uninterrupted connectivity during construction.

Delays Due To Utilities, Design Changes, And Tree Relocation

A senior civic official said, "The project faced delays due to the impact on nearby houses, establishments, and trees, along with design changes needed after identifying key utilities such as water channels, sewer lines, stormwater drains, and BEST cables along the alignment."

As per the schedule, the 90-metre western span will be completed by December 2025, while the 160-metre eastern span will be completed by September 2026. Approach roads will be built in parallel, with the entire project set for completion by December 2026.

