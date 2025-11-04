 Mumbai Infrastructure News: BMC’s Mahalaxmi Cable-Stayed Bridge Project 45 Per Cent Complete; New Deadline Set For December 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Infrastructure News: BMC’s Mahalaxmi Cable-Stayed Bridge Project 45 Per Cent Complete; New Deadline Set For December 2026

Mumbai Infrastructure News: BMC’s Mahalaxmi Cable-Stayed Bridge Project 45 Per Cent Complete; New Deadline Set For December 2026

Work on the city’s first cable-stayed bridge by the BMC over the Mahalaxmi railway tracks is 45% complete. Originally slated for completion in March 2024, the project has been delayed due to encroachments and the relocation of trees, with the new target date now set for December 2026.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 12:11 AM IST
article-image
BMC’s Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge project reaches 45% completion; new deadline extended to December 2026 | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Work on the city’s first cable-stayed bridge by the BMC over the Mahalaxmi railway tracks is 45% complete. Originally slated for completion in March 2024, the project has been delayed due to encroachments and the relocation of trees, with the new target date now set for December 2026.

At the heart of the bridge’s design is a 70-metre-high pylon, which will serve as the primary support structure. Once operational, the bridge will ease congestion near Mahalaxmi station and improve east–west connectivity for motorists heading toward the Coastal Road from Haji Ali.

Bridge To Span Across Mahalaxmi Railway Tracks

The bridge will rise from the Racecourse side along Keshavrao Khadye (KK) Marg in the west, traverse the Western Railway tracks, and conclude near Shirin Talkies on the eastern stretch of KK Marg. The BMC awarded the work order in January 2020, with construction commencing the following month.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Health Scam: 300 Fake Ayushman Bharat Cards Created Through Saachij Portal Tampering; Hospitals, Officials Under Probe
Uttar Pradesh Health Scam: 300 Fake Ayushman Bharat Cards Created Through Saachij Portal Tampering; Hospitals, Officials Under Probe
Amol Muzumdar Joins Elite List Of Coaches Winning ICC Trophies For Team India; Check Out Details
Amol Muzumdar Joins Elite List Of Coaches Winning ICC Trophies For Team India; Check Out Details
Mumbai Infrastructure News: BMC’s Mahalaxmi Cable-Stayed Bridge Project 45 Per Cent Complete; New Deadline Set For December 2026
Mumbai Infrastructure News: BMC’s Mahalaxmi Cable-Stayed Bridge Project 45 Per Cent Complete; New Deadline Set For December 2026
Mumbai Crime: 52-Year-Old Man Dies After Fight Over Joking Turns Violent In Govandi; Murder Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 52-Year-Old Man Dies After Fight Over Joking Turns Violent In Govandi; Murder Case Registered

Given that the main span across the railway lines extends 165 metres, a conventional bridge design was considered unfeasible, the civic body opted for a more advanced cable-stayed structure to meet the engineering challenge.

BMC Undertakes First Cable-Stayed Bridge Over Railway Tracks

Notably, this marks the first instance of the BMC independently undertaking the construction of a cable-stayed bridge over railway tracks. The 736-metre-long structure includes a 165-metre cable-stayed span with an 85-metre back span and a 23-metre-wide deck carrying four traffic lanes.

Estimated to cost Rs 389 crore, the bridge will replace the existing structure, which will be dismantled once the new bridge becomes operational to ensure uninterrupted connectivity during construction.

Delays Due To Utilities, Design Changes, And Tree Relocation

A senior civic official said, "The project faced delays due to the impact on nearby houses, establishments, and trees, along with design changes needed after identifying key utilities such as water channels, sewer lines, stormwater drains, and BEST cables along the alignment."

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Confirms Belasis Flyover Completion By December 2025, Sion, Vidyavihar And...
article-image

As per the schedule, the 90-metre western span will be completed by December 2025, while the 160-metre eastern span will be completed by September 2026. Approach roads will be built in parallel, with the entire project set for completion by December 2026.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Infrastructure News: BMC’s Mahalaxmi Cable-Stayed Bridge Project 45 Per Cent Complete; New...

Mumbai Infrastructure News: BMC’s Mahalaxmi Cable-Stayed Bridge Project 45 Per Cent Complete; New...

Mumbai Crime: 52-Year-Old Man Dies After Fight Over Joking Turns Violent In Govandi; Murder Case...

Mumbai Crime: 52-Year-Old Man Dies After Fight Over Joking Turns Violent In Govandi; Murder Case...

Mumbai Crime: Drug Trafficker ‘Shera Batla’ Arrested After Deportation From Dubai; Accused...

Mumbai Crime: Drug Trafficker ‘Shera Batla’ Arrested After Deportation From Dubai; Accused...

Mumbra Train Tragedy: Thane GRP Register FIR Against 2 Central Railway Engineers For Negligence In...

Mumbra Train Tragedy: Thane GRP Register FIR Against 2 Central Railway Engineers For Negligence In...

Mumbai Crime Branch’s Unit 3 Cracks Down On Illegal Online E-Cigarette Sales; Byculla Resident...

Mumbai Crime Branch’s Unit 3 Cracks Down On Illegal Online E-Cigarette Sales; Byculla Resident...