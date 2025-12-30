BMC Elections 2026: Livability, Law Enforcement And Governance To Decide Voter Mood In Cuffe Parade, Citizens’ Survey Reveals

Cuffe Parade residents highlight encroachments, walkability and civic enforcement as key issues ahead of the BMC elections | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 29: Livability, enforcement and governance are the major concerns, rather than large development projects, among the residents of the upscale Cuffe Parade neighbourhood, revealed a recent citizens-led survey. The Cuffe Parade residents have decided to vote for the candidate who will share plans for a walkable, clean and quiet neighbourhood, rather than empty promises.

Citizens’ survey outlines resident-led manifesto

As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election draws near, the residents of Cuffe Parade carried out a citizens’ survey to capture the civic issues faced by them. The survey, carried out by the Cuffe Parade Residents’ Association (CPRA), systematically outlined a resident-led manifesto designed to hold candidates accountable ahead of the polls.

Over 550 members flag erosion of civic order

The survey, comprising suggestions and feedback from over 550 members of the CPRA, represents over 3,000 residents of Cuffe Parade and ranges from senior citizens to young families, highlighting a growing frustration with the deterioration of civic order.

Through the report, the residents have issued a stern message to political hopefuls to prioritise basic livability and consistent enforcement of existing laws over grand infrastructure projects.

Encroachments, walkability and safety dominate concerns

The most prioritised issues highlighted by the citizens were encroachments and misuse of public space, walkability and pedestrian safety, enforcement of basic civic rules, as well as cleanliness, safety and environmental quality.

Footpaths vanish amid encroachments and decay

Pedestrian safety emerged as a top concern. Residents reported that footpaths in Ward A have effectively “disappeared” due to encroachments by slum clusters spilling onto roads and permanent occupation by homeless individuals.

The survey also highlighted the physical decay of infrastructure due to broken, uneven surfaces and narrow stretches that are unusable for strollers or wheelchairs.

Unchecked slum density fuels insecurity

The survey noted deep concern regarding unchecked slum density in Cuffe Parade, Colaba and Navy Nagar. Beyond the physical blockage, residents reported a rising sense of insecurity due to open urination, clothes hung on public infrastructure, and the feeling that “temporary removals” by the BMC lack any long-term deterrence.

Parking chaos affects elderly and residents of old buildings

Residents of older buildings — many built before mandatory parking norms — claim they are being held hostage by commercial vehicles. They said the problem lies in roadside spaces being increasingly occupied by taxis and pooled cars, making it impossible for residents to manage medical visits or drop off elderly parents.

Residents called for a neighbourhood-specific parking framework that allows for paid residential permits and restricts commercial parking to designated zones.

Air quality, power outages add to civic distress

The CPRA survey claimed that Cuffe Parade is battling worsening air quality despite its coastal location. It attributed the condition to road digging without dust control, debris accumulation and a loss of green cover. Residents demanded hyper-local air quality monitoring and a transparent audit of the electrical grid, following frequent outages linked to new street lighting.

Noise pollution and processions disrupt daily life

Residents from Cuffe Parade and Wodehouse Road reported repeated disturbances due to processions and amplified sound events. Requesting a rational and humane framework, citizens urged effective enforcement of decibel limits and time restrictions, crowd control and hygiene measures, and limiting the frequency of events to avoid individual celebrations repeatedly disrupting the wider population.

Candidates asked to present concrete action plans

The CPRA expects candidates to share concrete plans on how they will coordinate with authorities to improve livability. For the residents of Cuffe Parade, the promise of a walkable, clean and quiet neighbourhood matters the most.

“Residents believe that consistent enforcement, accountability and coordination, rather than promises alone, are essential to preserving the quality of life in Cuffe Parade,” the report stated.

