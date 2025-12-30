Mumbai Crime Year-Ender 2025: Digital Arrest Scams, Crimes Against Women And High-Profile Cases Keep City On Edge

Mumbai Police investigations and arrests marked a year dominated by cybercrime, organised fraud and high-profile criminal cases | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 29: In 2025, Mumbai witnessed a sharp rise in new-age offences, particularly digital arrest scams and large-scale financial frauds. Rising crime against women and high-profile murder and attack cases also left citizens in terror. However, the Mumbai police’s proactive approach, technological upgrades and swift action ensured that many accused were brought to justice.

The rise of digital arrest scams

Digital arrest scams emerged as one of the dominant cyber crimes. In this new modus operandi, fraudsters posed as law enforcement officers and fleeced targets, citing their false links to crimes. As the term ‘digital arrest’ suggests, victims were kept ‘under watch’ via video calls, delivering a significant psychological blow.

Even educated citizens fell prey to the trickery, which in many cases involved the names of notorious fugitives to instil fear. The cyber crime cell and Mumbai police conducted multiple interstate operations, busting gangs and recovering large sums of money.

Rising crimes against women and minors

The first half of 2025 saw a disturbing rise in crimes against women. Official data revealed that an average of nearly 20 crimes against women were being registered daily, including rape, molestation, sexual harassment and kidnapping.

While police launched special drives, increased night patrols, expanded CCTV coverage and intensified awareness campaigns, it became evident that deeper social reforms are needed for a safer society.

Phone thieves targeting large public events

Phones worth lakhs were stolen during mega events, including international music festivals like Sunburn. Investigators also found that thieves arrived in expensive vehicles, highlighting the organised nature of these crimes. The incidents forced authorities to re-evaluate security arrangements at major public gatherings.

Property frauds, multi-crore extortion

According to the Economic Offences Wing, cases of financial fraud nearly doubled in 2025. Bank frauds, forged documents and property scams severely impacted the middle class. One of the year’s major cases involved the Enforcement Directorate attaching assets worth Rs 59 crore in a case linked to a prominent real estate developer.

Blackmail cases also saw a surge, including an incident where a woman allegedly attempted to extort Rs 10 crore by filing a false molestation complaint. The Anti-Extortion Cell arrested a TV actress in connection with this case.

High-profile attacks

The attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence sent shockwaves across the country. Although the arrest was made based on forensic reports, the identity of the accused triggered intense debate on social media.

Organised crime, emerging threats

Drug trafficking using drones, illegal arms stockpiling and the possibility of cross-border crime posed new challenges for law enforcement agencies. In this context, the arrest of wanted accused Lawrence Bishnoi in the murder of NCP’s Baba Siddique was seen as a major breakthrough.

Cab aggregators under lens

Following the November 29 death of a woman passenger riding on an illegally operated Uber-linked scooter, five FIRs were filed in separate cases and criminal action was initiated against the directors of Uber, Ola and Rapido.

Alleged suicide of minister PA’s wife

Anant Garje, the personal assistant (PA) to minister Pankaja Munde, was arrested by the Worli police after his wife allegedly ended her life. The probe has now been handed over to a special investigation team. Garje has been remanded to judicial custody.

Cops sacked for corruption

The Wadala TT police station’s then senior police inspector Chandrakant Sarode, 52, and police sub-inspector Rahul Wagmode, 37, have been dismissed from service.

They were arrested by the Mumbai Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau in a bribery case. The action was taken based on a recommendation by Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, underscoring the department’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

