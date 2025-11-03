Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Andheri Man For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹1.14 Crore From Bangkok | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly smuggling hydroponic weed worth Rs 1.14 crore sourced from Bangkok. The arrested person has been identified as Arfat Shaikh, a resident of Andheri (West).

Weed Found Concealed In Shampoo Bottles And Snack Containers

According to the agency sources, on the basis of specific intelligence, one passenger Arfat Shaikh arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai from Bangkok was intercepted in the wee hours of Monday.

Thereafter the examination of his trolley bag was conducted. Upon opening the said trolley bag, few clothes, 2 shampoo bottles, 2 containers, some chocolate packets were found inside. On opening snack containers and shampoo bottles, the Customs officers found 28 packets containing hydroponic weed weighing 1144 grams valued at Rs 1.14 crore.

Accused Admits To Concealment And Non-Declaration

Summons was issued to the accused and his voluntary statement was recorded wherein Shaikh admitted non-declaration, concealment, recovery and seizure of the narcotics substance that is fruiting and flowering-top of plant purported to be hydroponic weed having net weight 1144 grams from his check in bag, for monetary consideration.

Customs Officials Launch Further Investigation To Trace Associates

"Based upon the reasonable belief that Shaikh has committed an offence he was arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act. As the investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage, efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused," said a Customs official.

