DRI Mumbai Seizes Drugs In Food Packets- Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹42 Crore Seized At Mumbai Airport; 2 Arrested |

Mumbai: In a major operation against narcotics trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, seized 42.34 kg of Hydroponic weed valued at approximately Rs 42 crore in the illicit market from two passengers arriving from Bangkok at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Sunday.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted the passengers upon their arrival and conducted a detailed examination of their baggage. The examination led to the recovery of 21 Food packets of noodles, biscuits etc. in which Hydroponic weed was stuffed. The substance tested positive for drugs with NDPS field kit.

The 42.34 KGs contraband was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and both passengers were arrested.

This is the second significant seizure of Drugs by DRI Mumbai after a major haul of 4.7 KGs Cocaine worth Rs. 47 Crores seized on Friday 31.11.2025, wherein 5 Persons including the carriers, financers, handlers and distributors were arrested. Thus, more than Rs. 90 Crores of Drugs have been seized by DRI Mumbai in last 3 days in Mumbai.

Further investigation is underway to uncover the wider network behind drug trafficking. The DRI remains steadfast in its resolve to build a Nasha Mukt Bharat, relentlessly intercepting narcotics, dismantling international trafficking syndicates, and safeguarding the health, well-being, and security of our nation.

