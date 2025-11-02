 'Overstaying Guest': Netizens Flood Memes As Mumbai Continues To Experience Rains In November
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Overstaying Guest': Netizens Flood Memes As Mumbai Continues To Experience Rains In November

'Overstaying Guest': Netizens Flood Memes As Mumbai Continues To Experience Rains In November

As rain battered Mumbai in early November, social media flooded with memes and jokes highlighting the city's erratic weather. With one viral post likening rain to “an overstaying guest,” and another joking about constant seasonal changes.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
'Overstaying Guest': Netizens Flood Memes As Mumbai Continues To Experience Rains In November |

Mumbai: As rain clouds once again drenched Mumbai in early November, social media turned into a stream of memes, jokes, and witty one-liners about the city’s unpredictable weather. From office delays to drenched cricket fans, Mumbaikars once again proved that humour is their best umbrella.

One viral post compared the rain to “an overstaying guest,” capturing the collective frustration of commuters stuck in traffic or stranded at railway stations. Another user wrote, “Dear Indradev, Mumbai is not a Netflix series. We don’t need different seasons every hour,” summing up the city’s exasperation with unpredictable showers.

Another user shared a drenched selfie, captioning it with a tongue-in-cheek line about waiting endlessly for the rain to stop, echoing the mood of weekend plans washed away by the downpour. Another meme described Mumbai’s rain as a dramatic movie twist, blending irritation with amusement, a feeling every local could relate to.

For many, these posts became a refreshing escape from the chaos. Even as heavy showers disrupted routines and sparked worries about the Women’s World Cup final at DY Patil Stadium, the city’s wit stayed sharp. The jokes flowed faster than the rain, and laughter became the common language of resilience.

FPJ Shorts
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: The Match Gets Underway At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: The Match Gets Underway At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai
Delhi Police Busts Major Illegal Arms Network, Arrests Key Supplier Linked To Sunny Sai, Salam Tyagi And Saddam Gauri Gangs
Delhi Police Busts Major Illegal Arms Network, Arrests Key Supplier Linked To Sunny Sai, Salam Tyagi And Saddam Gauri Gangs
'Zero Tolerance For Violence': CEC Gyanesh Kumar Assures Peaceful, Transparent Voting After Mokama Incident - VIDEO
'Zero Tolerance For Violence': CEC Gyanesh Kumar Assures Peaceful, Transparent Voting After Mokama Incident - VIDEO
'Cameraman Jinxed It': Netizens Hilariously React As Sara Tendulkar Was Spotted In Stands Before Shubman Gill's Dismissal During IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 Match; Video
'Cameraman Jinxed It': Netizens Hilariously React As Sara Tendulkar Was Spotted In Stands Before Shubman Gill's Dismissal During IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 Match; Video

For a city that faces monsoons with unmatched spirit, meme culture has become a way to vent, bond, and cope. Whether through sarcasm, selfies, or clever wordplay, Mumbaikars once again proved that when the skies pour, they pour humour right back.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Overstaying Guest': Netizens Flood Memes As Mumbai Continues To Experience Rains In November

'Overstaying Guest': Netizens Flood Memes As Mumbai Continues To Experience Rains In November

ICC Women's World Cup Finals: 200 Police Personnel Deployed, Traffic Curbs In Navi Mumbai Near DY...

ICC Women's World Cup Finals: 200 Police Personnel Deployed, Traffic Curbs In Navi Mumbai Near DY...

Mumbai Guide: Hungry Post Match? Check Out THESE Spots Near DY Patil Stadium Open Past Midnight

Mumbai Guide: Hungry Post Match? Check Out THESE Spots Near DY Patil Stadium Open Past Midnight

'Tejashwi Yadav Promised Deputy CM Post To At Least 25 People': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis...

'Tejashwi Yadav Promised Deputy CM Post To At Least 25 People': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis...

Powai Hostage Case: Statement Recorded Of Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Cell Officer Who Shot Kidnapper...

Powai Hostage Case: Statement Recorded Of Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Cell Officer Who Shot Kidnapper...