'Overstaying Guest': Netizens Flood Memes As Mumbai Continues To Experience Rains In November

Mumbai: As rain clouds once again drenched Mumbai in early November, social media turned into a stream of memes, jokes, and witty one-liners about the city’s unpredictable weather. From office delays to drenched cricket fans, Mumbaikars once again proved that humour is their best umbrella.

One viral post compared the rain to “an overstaying guest,” capturing the collective frustration of commuters stuck in traffic or stranded at railway stations. Another user wrote, “Dear Indradev, Mumbai is not a Netflix series. We don’t need different seasons every hour,” summing up the city’s exasperation with unpredictable showers.

Another user shared a drenched selfie, captioning it with a tongue-in-cheek line about waiting endlessly for the rain to stop, echoing the mood of weekend plans washed away by the downpour. Another meme described Mumbai’s rain as a dramatic movie twist, blending irritation with amusement, a feeling every local could relate to.

For many, these posts became a refreshing escape from the chaos. Even as heavy showers disrupted routines and sparked worries about the Women’s World Cup final at DY Patil Stadium, the city’s wit stayed sharp. The jokes flowed faster than the rain, and laughter became the common language of resilience.

For a city that faces monsoons with unmatched spirit, meme culture has become a way to vent, bond, and cope. Whether through sarcasm, selfies, or clever wordplay, Mumbaikars once again proved that when the skies pour, they pour humour right back.

