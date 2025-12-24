Bombay HC Flags Hardship In Relocating SGNP Encroachers To Palghar, Seeks Practical Rehabilitation Solution

Bombay High Court raises concerns over relocating families living inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park to Palghar due to livelihood and travel hardships | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 23: The Bombay High Court on Monday expressed concern over the hardship that would be caused to families residing inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), near Borivali, if they are relocated to Palghar, while hearing a long-pending contempt petition alleging the State’s failure to protect the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

State Identifies Land Parcels For Rehabilitation

The court had asked the State to identify land parcels to rehabilitate eligible encroachers inside the SGNP. The State informed the High Court that it has identified three land parcels, of which two are at Palghar and one in Thane district.

Contempt Petition Over 1997 HC Order

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad was hearing a contempt petition filed by NGO Conservation Action Trust over non-compliance with a 1997 High Court order passed in a PIL by the Bombay Environmental Action Group (BEAG) to protect the park. The court was also dealing with a connected PIL filed by Samyak Janhit Seva, a society of slum dwellers, seeking rehabilitation of those found eligible.

Court Questions Feasibility Of Shifting Families

During the hearing, the bench questioned the feasibility of relocating encroachers far away from their existing places of work. “If they shift to Palghar, how will they pay for train travel and the time taken? There must be people who work near Borivali where they presently reside,” the court observed.

Train Fare Argument Rejected By Court

Advocate General Milind Sathe responded that the train fare would be about Rs 50 one way. The court remarked, “So the return fare would be Rs 100. Please see. Find out some solution.”

Chandivali Proposal Found Unviable

Counsel appearing for a developer told the court that around 15,000 rehabilitation tenements could be constructed within two years on a previously shortlisted plot at Chandivali in Andheri East. However, due to height restrictions owing to its proximity to the airport, permitting construction only up to ground plus five floors, the proposal was not viable, he said.

The court has kept the matter for further hearing on February 3, 2026.

Affidavit Details State’s Compliance Steps

An affidavit filed by Anitta Patil, IFS, Conservator of Forests and Director, SGNP, detailed steps taken by the State following the court’s directions dated November 12, 2025, to identify at least three parcels of land admeasuring 90 acres each for rehabilitation of encroachers.

High-Level Meeting And Land Inspection

Patil stated that a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary was held on November 17, 2025, involving senior officials from the forest, revenue and urban development departments, MHADA, and collectors of Mumbai suburban, Thane and Palghar, among others. The Thane collector was directed to identify four plots, while the Palghar collector was asked to identify two plots suitable for rehabilitation.

According to the affidavit, MHADA inspected the identified lands on November 21, 2025. While certain parcels in Kolgaon were found unsuitable due to existing and proposed government buildings, about 500 acres in Kolgaon village and 100 acres in Kelve village — both in Palghar — were found suitable for residential construction, subject to the provision of basic amenities. These lands have railway and bus connectivity and fall in residential zones with no reservations.

Bhiwandi Land Found Unsuitable

However, land identified at Pise in Bhiwandi was found to fall within the “blue line” of the Bhatsa river, making construction impermissible. The affidavit stated that around 270 acres from the Palghar parcels could be demarcated in compliance with the court’s directions.

