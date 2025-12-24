 Bombay HC Asks Vijay Mallya To Disclose Return Plan; ED Says Extradition At Advanced Stage
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC Asks Vijay Mallya To Disclose Return Plan; ED Says Extradition At Advanced Stage

Bombay HC Asks Vijay Mallya To Disclose Return Plan; ED Says Extradition At Advanced Stage

The Bombay High Court has directed Vijay Mallya to state when he will return to India, refusing to hear his challenge to the FEO Act unless he submits to court jurisdiction. The ED told the court that Mallya’s extradition proceedings are at an advanced stage.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 07:04 AM IST
article-image
Vijay Mallya faces fresh scrutiny as the Bombay High Court seeks clarity on his return to India amid advanced extradition proceedings | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 23: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to state on affidavit when he intends to return to India, even as the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) informed that extradition proceedings against Mallya were at an advanced stage.

Challenge To FEO Act Taken Up

The direction was issued by a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad while hearing Mallya’s plea challenging the constitutional validity (vires) of the Fugitive Economic Offender (FEO) Act, 2018.

Court Questions Jurisdiction Submission

FPJ Shorts
Aurobindo Pharma To Acquire Additional 20% Stake In China JV For $5.12 Million
Aurobindo Pharma To Acquire Additional 20% Stake In China JV For $5.12 Million
Over 15 Lakh Taxpayers Revise ITRs For AY 2025-26 Amid I-T Nudge On Bogus Donation Claims
Over 15 Lakh Taxpayers Revise ITRs For AY 2025-26 Amid I-T Nudge On Bogus Donation Claims
Delhi-NCR Housing Affordability Dips As Prices Surge; Mumbai Improves Below 50% Threshold
Delhi-NCR Housing Affordability Dips As Prices Surge; Mumbai Improves Below 50% Threshold
EOW Registers FIR Against Former Navi Mumbai APMC Deputy Chairman For ₹57.14 Crore Real Estate Fraud
EOW Registers FIR Against Former Navi Mumbai APMC Deputy Chairman For ₹57.14 Crore Real Estate Fraud

The bench stated that it would not hear Mallya’s plea unless he submits himself to the jurisdiction of the concerned court.

“We have passed this order on an understanding that the petitions challenging the vires of the FEO Act should not be heard in the absence of the petitioner having submitted himself to the jurisdiction of this Court,” the court said in its order.

Parallel Petitions Flagged

Mallya’s counsel Amit Desai informed the bench that the businessman has filed another petition challenging the order of the court declaring him a fugitive. The appeal has been admitted by the High Court but has not come up for hearing.

The court remarked that both the petitions cannot run together and that Mallya will have to withdraw one of the petitions.

Assets Recovery Argument Raised

Desai emphasised that Mallya’s liability was Rs 6,000 crore; however, his assets amounting to Rs 14,000 crore have been attached and recovered by the banks. “There has been significant recovery… It shows all liabilities have been more than fully discharged,” Desai submitted.

The senior counsel further emphasised that the businessman wants to close all legal matters and discharge all liabilities, and has made representations to the authorities for the same. “Even if one is outside the country, one is entitled to legal representation,” Desai added.

Court And ED Push Back

To this, the bench remarked, “How does one wipe out criminal liability without submitting to the jurisdiction of the Court?”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), strongly opposed the plea, arguing that fugitives should not be permitted to challenge the vires of an Act without being subjected to the courts of the country.

He submitted that there are many fugitives and they are celebrating their birthdays. “Nobody can legally object to celebrations, but they are mocking our nation. This is unacceptable,” Mehta added.

Extradition At Advanced Stage

The FEO Act is meant to ensure that fugitive offenders do not abuse the process of law by refusing to submit themselves to the jurisdiction of Indian courts.

Mehta stated that extradition proceedings against Mallya were at an “advanced stage” and urged that the businessman should not use the pendency of petitions before the High Court as a defence in the extradition proceedings before the UK court.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Bombay HC Questions Maintainability Of Vijay Mallya’s Plea Against Fugitive Economic Offender Act;...
article-image

The High Court has kept the matter for further hearing on February 12, by when Mallya has been asked to inform which petitions he wants to pursue and which he wants to withdraw.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EOW Registers FIR Against Former Navi Mumbai APMC Deputy Chairman For ₹57.14 Crore Real Estate...

EOW Registers FIR Against Former Navi Mumbai APMC Deputy Chairman For ₹57.14 Crore Real Estate...

Bombay HC Flags Hardship In Relocating SGNP Encroachers To Palghar, Seeks Practical Rehabilitation...

Bombay HC Flags Hardship In Relocating SGNP Encroachers To Palghar, Seeks Practical Rehabilitation...

Bombay HC Denies Bail To 4 Accused In 2020 Palghar Sadhus Lynching Case

Bombay HC Denies Bail To 4 Accused In 2020 Palghar Sadhus Lynching Case

Mumbai News: SRA Sets Up 3 Special Cells To Resolve Transit Rent, Housing Disputes After Bombay HC...

Mumbai News: SRA Sets Up 3 Special Cells To Resolve Transit Rent, Housing Disputes After Bombay HC...

Bombay HC Asks Vijay Mallya To Disclose Return Plan; ED Says Extradition At Advanced Stage

Bombay HC Asks Vijay Mallya To Disclose Return Plan; ED Says Extradition At Advanced Stage