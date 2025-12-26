Mumbai News: UDD Approves BMC’s Amnesty Scheme To Regularise Non-OC Buildings; Willingdon Heights Residents In Tardeo Await SOP

Tardeo residents displaced from Willingdon Heights continue to await BMC’s SOP for implementing the new Occupancy Certificate amnesty scheme | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 26: On August 27, the residents of the top 17 floors of the 34-storeyed Willingdon Heights CHS, located in Tardeo, were vacated from their houses following Bombay High Court directions, as the building lacks an Occupancy Certificate (OC).

Residents Await SOP to Implement New OC Policy

Four months later, the 27 families continue to stay in alternate accommodation, waiting for the BMC to come up with a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to implement the new OC policy—the amnesty scheme under which the residents are expected to be considered for regularisation.

“The government has sanctioned the new OC policy. We are eagerly waiting for the BMC’s SOP. Our documentation is ready. Once our application is accepted and we get the OC, we can shift to our houses,” said Narendra Bhandari, chairman of Willingdon Heights CHS.

Rare Eviction Highlights Citywide OC Crisis

The evacuation of the families from their houses was one of a kind in Mumbai, a city that has thousands of buildings where people are staying without an OC. This led the government to announce a new OC policy, which will allow the regularisation of more than 20,000 buildings in Mumbai that lack an OC due to factors beyond the control of the occupants.

Several housing experts called the announcement a political move by the ruling BJP–Shiv Sena ahead of the BMC elections to woo voters, as developers—who are responsible for completing documentation for regularisation of buildings while handing over possession—will go scot-free. A separate committee was set up to study hurdles in approving the OC amnesty policy.

Urban Development Department Issues Guidelines

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who holds the Urban Development Department (UDD), also mentioned the OC amnesty scheme in the recently concluded Assembly session. The UDD, on December 11, issued guidelines to the BMC on the implementation of the amnesty scheme.

State Clarifies Scope of Amnesty Scheme

“There will be no government resolution for the new OC policy. The BMC had sent its proposal in 2022, and we have approved it with revisions. The changes and guidelines have been issued to the BMC, and the corporation will implement them. The state government has told the BMC to consider buildings constructed and occupied before 2016 for the OC amnesty scheme, instead of 2012. The guidelines are only for residential buildings,” a senior officer from the Urban Development Department told the FPJ.

BMC Responsible for SOP Amid Poll Code

“Regarding the SOP and other factors towards its implementation, it is the BMC’s work. If any of the proceedings face hurdles due to the model code of conduct, the corporation can approach the State Election Commission,” the officer added.

