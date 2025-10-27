Mumbai News: Two Months After Eviction, Tardeo's Willingdon Heights Residents Await For Government's New OC policy

Residents of Willingdon Heights, Tardeo, sit in the lobby after vacating 17th–34th floor flats | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

October 27 marks completion of two months for the 27 families from Willingdon Heights CHS located at Tardeo vacated their flats. The eviction was following Bombay High Court order as the top 17 floors of the 34 storeyed building lacked Fire department's no objection certificate (NOC) and occupation certificate (OC) from the BMC. Since their evacuation, the residents have obtained Fire NOC, but continue to wait for state government's formal roll out of the new policy for regularisation of Non-OC buildings.

"It's two months and there is no new developments so far! We are all getting restless due to the delay in announcement of the Amnesty scheme. Don't know what's keeping them (government) from announcing. Earlier schedule date given was 2nd October," said a resident Satish Mehta, who is staying at his daughter's place since eviction.

Promise of Amnesty for Compliance

The Willingdon Heights residents were promised that they will be considered under the new amnesty scheme of the BMC, following that they meet all the criterias under the new OC policy. The state government has formed special committee to draft the new OC policy, which is said to benefit around 25,000 buildings in Mumbai which lack OC.

Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam had said that the policy is in regards to building whose NOC is pending due to factors beyond occupants' control, like land transfer or other administrative lags. However, the government is to issue a notification and GR of the policy.

BMC and High Court Updates

When the FPJ asked BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani if the state government has given a green signal for the BMC's new amnesty scheme for Non-OC buildings, he said, "Not yet. But we learned that it is in final stage."

Last month, the Bombay High Court was informed that the Fire-NOC was granted to Willingdon Heights and the BMC was considering a regularisation application the society. "We are running pillar to post to obtain OC. We wait for the new OC policy now. We will apply under the amnesty scheme. We have already spent over Rs 3 crore to meet all compliance for obtaining Fire NOC," residents say.

Residents’ Financial and Logistical Challenge

The 27 families, from the 17th to 34th floors who vacated their houses on August 27 complying with the HC orders, continue to stay at alternate accommodations. The troubles mounted after the BMC imposed Rs 35 crore as charges towards obtaining the OC, including the penalty and also asked the society to build a parking tower to accommodate 40 cars, saying it's a prerequisite to get the OC as the building has used extra FSI.

However, the residents sought the regularisation as per the Development Control Regulations (DCR), 1991, instead of 2034 and expressed relief after the government announced the amnesty scheme under the new OC policy, are confident that they will be confirmed under it and their charges towards regularisation will be waived off.