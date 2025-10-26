Mumbai News: Dharavi Redevelopment Project To Hold Mega Documentation Camp From November 1–15

Photo: BL Soni (Representational Image)

In a major outreach effort, the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) will launch a two-week camp across Dharavi to collect eligibility documents from residents and close out all pending surveys. The initiative aims to ensure that no eligible household is left behind in the government’s ambitious redevelopment scheme.

Drive to Cover Pending and Partially Verified Cases

DRP officials said the camp will be held from November 1 to 15, 2025. “It is a major outreach initiative to verify and complete unprocessed or partially verified cases. All these households will be covered through focused engagement and documentation to convert them into completed status. We request all residents to proactively come forward and complete their survey documentation at our designated document collection centres,” a DRP official said.

Priority for Residents with Completed Surveys

“The DRP has started releasing the Draft Annexure-II, giving priority to residents who have already completed their household surveys,” the official added. “Those who are finishing their surveys now, or have just started, will be included in the next round of lists.”

Over One Lakh Residents Already Surveyed

According to the latest survey data, more than one lakh residents have already completed their household surveys. The upcoming ‘mega documentation camp’ is seen as a crucial step to include households that may have been left out earlier due to various reasons.

Government and DRP to Jointly Manage the Initiative

“This drive will be managed jointly by DRP and the Government of Maharashtra. Sector-wise offices will be set up under Deputy Collectors, Tehsildars, and Surveyors to handle document scrutiny and verification,” the official said.