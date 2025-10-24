Caravaggio’s 'Magdalene In Ecstasy' On View In Mumbai Alongside M.V. Dhurandhar In A Unique Cross-Cultural Art Exhibition

On October 14, the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, the Consulate General of Italy in Mumbai, and the Istituto Italiano di Cultura di Mumbai presented "L’invenzione della luce—the invention of light." It was inaugurated by Ashish Shelar, Minister of Cultural Affairs of Maharashtra; the Consul General of Italy, Walter Ferrara; and the Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai, Bhushan Gagrani.

The curatorial finesse of the exhibition lies in its contextual placement, setting ‘Magdalene in Ecstasy,’ ‘Usha and Aniruddha,’ and ‘Banasura’ together. Both Mary Magdalene and Usha derive their persisting grit by defying societal expectations. Through Christian scriptures and Hindu mythology, they speak of the same radical devotion. “Caravaggio’s contemporaneity lies in his innate ability to engage and resonate with the sensibilities of audiences around the world. L’invenzione della luce reflects how art today helps deepen mutual understanding between cultures,” says Francesca Amendola, Director of the Istituto Italiano di Cultura di Mumbai.

Magdalene and Usha

In Christianity, Mary Magdalene—despite being a social pariah—is celebrated for her unwavering presence at Jesus's crucifixion and her subsequent role as the first witness to his resurrection. Similarly Usha (the daughter of the demon-king Banasura) goes against familial and political dictates and falls in love with Aniruddha (the grandson of Lord Krishna). Her father's anger eventually leads to the epic Hari-Hara war.

Caravaggio captures his muse with her head thrown back and tears in her eyes, a moment of spiritual communion where the temporal self dissolves into the divine. Dhurandhar’s Usha displays a similar focused intensity and elevated gaze, conveying an emotion so overwhelming it consumes her worldly awareness. In both cases, the bend of the neck and the upward look become a motif for the sublime soul seeking a connection.

Light and shadow

Caravaggio employs chiaroscuro in his painting—the intense contrast of light and shadow—as a philosophical tool. As Ferrara articulates, it is “a light that does not simply illuminate, but reveals divine ecstasy and human fragility.” This illumination invades the scene, casting the rest into a void. It commands the viewer to witness the intimacy of Mary’s spiritual transcendence. “Depicting Mary Magdalene in this moment of rapture and repentance, the painting reveals inner surrender and human vulnerability. It celebrates Caravaggio’s ability to transform ecstasy into light itself,” notes Andrea Anastasio, Director of the Italian Embassy Cultural Centre and co-curator of the exhibition.

Conversely, Dhurandhar chronicles the glorious union of Usha and Aniruddha using stage-like, theatrical lighting. This allows him to model his characters and reveal the details in the backdrop of the scene. Unlike Caravaggio’s dark backgrounds, Dhurandar paints grandiose interiors, making the characters feel physically present and tangible. “You’ll notice how the artist has captured the cultural context of that time—the typically Gujarati carvings in the furniture, the Maharashtrian saree. He had a great facility to paint women,” says Tasneem Zakaria Mehta, Director of the Dr.

Bhau Daji Lad Museum and co-curator of the exhibition. The light reveals these details, meticulously portrayed to make mythology accessible to the Indian audience. “This exhibition offers visitors a rare opportunity to witness two artistic worlds converge, both exploring the theme of devotion. It highlights the influence of European art movements on Indian artists over generations, and the ways in which these influences were adapted to Indian themes,” she added.

Diplomatic confidence

For the first time ever, Caravaggio’s work is being displayed in India. On entrusting this work of great historical and financial value to Indian institutions, Ferrara notes, “we have always believed that cultural diplomacy can be a bridge between our countries and we have to nurture this partnership. Bringing this extraordinary event to Mumbai means recognizing the Indian metropolis not only as a vibrant economic hub but as a cultural beacon capable of embracing and amplifying the human drama immortalized by that chiaroscuro.”

For Mumbaikars, it offers direct access to a revolutionary piece of Italian art while reaffirming the depth of India’s own visual traditions. “I hope that this becomes the first of a series. We build a relationship on economic, political, and also cultural (fronts), a mutual understanding and knowledge between our people meant to foster and deepen the dialogue,” he adds. The pieces are on display from till November 2, 2025.

In a city shaped by resilience and plurality, ‘L’invenzione della luce’ invites reflection on identity and autonomy. As captured by two masters of light, this work has one of the most compelling narratives in human history. They show the tension between systemic expectations and individual truth remains as relevant today as in myth.