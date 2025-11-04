Mumbai Crime: 52-Year-Old Man Dies After Fight Over Joking Turns Violent In Govandi; Murder Case Registered

Deonar Police register murder case after 52-year-old man dies following a violent fight in Govandi | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 52-year-old man, identified as Arunkumar alias Pappu Yugalkishor Gupta, died following a violent altercation that broke out during a light-hearted exchange in Govandi on the night of October 31.

The Deonar police have registered a case of murder against Mehndi Hasan Abdul Haji Shaikh, 39, in connection with the incident.

Victim Lived Alone In Ancestral House

According to the FIR, the complainant Sunilkumar Gupta, 41, a resident of Kon Gaon, Kalyan (West), lives there with his family. The family owns an ancestral house in Tatanagar, Govandi (West), where his unmarried brother Arunkumar lived alone.

Argument Escalates Into Assault

Police said that, at around 7:30 p.m. on the day of the incident, Mehndi Hasan Shaikh, who also resides in the same locality at Habib Bhai Chawl, Tatanagar got into an argument with Arunkumar while they were joking around. The argument escalated, and Shaikh allegedly assaulted Arunkumar with punches and kicks.

Death Declared At Hospital

After the assault, Arunkumar allegedly returned home and went to sleep. Later, local resident Akbar Ali informed Sunilkumar about the incident and told him that his brother needed medical attention. Sunilkumar rushed to Govandi, where he and some neighbors took Arunkumar to the Shatabdi Hospital for treatment.

Also Watch:

Case Registered, Investigation Underway

Doctors, however, declared Arunkumar dead at 11:13 p.m. Following the incident, the Deonar police have registered a case under Sections 103(1), 115(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/