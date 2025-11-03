 Mumbai Crime News: Drug Gang Busted In Bandra; Anti-Narcotics Cell Invokes MCOCA Against Three Accused Under Major Crackdown
The Anti‐Narcotics Cell in Bandra has registered a case under MCOCA against a drug gang. Two suspects were arrested, while the ringleader, known as "Boka," is still fugitives. The arrested include a woman, highlighting the gang's varied composition.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime News: Drug Gang Busted In Bandra; Anti-Narcotics Cell Invokes MCOCA Against Three Accused Under Major Crackdown | FPJ Photo/ representative

Mumbai: In a significant breakthrough, the Anti‐Narcotics Cell, Bandra has filed a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against three accused involved in a drug gang operating in the Bandra area of Mumbai. Two of the accused have been arrested, while the alleged ringleader remains at large.

The gang, led by one individual operating under the alias “Boka”, is said to have established multiple cells to procure and distribute illegal substances at a local level. Among the arrested is a woman, underscoring the diverse makeup of the network.

Authorities point out that this marks the first time the state has used the amended MCOCA provisions to crack down on a drug-trafficking ring in this way. The move was enabled after the state government approved the use of MCOCA for drug syndicates earlier this year, according to report by Loksatta.

For the residents of Bandra, this operation brings home that the fight against organised crime is very much in their neighbourhood. Local shopkeepers and commuters say they had sensed something amiss, whispered deliveries late at night, furtive exchanges in laneways. Now the police action sends a clear message: these activities will not go unchecked.

Officials say that the investigation is ongoing, with the team working to trace the supply chain and hold accountable all those involved. Arrested suspects are being questioned and searches are underway. Meanwhile, the community watches with cautious relief, hoping that this step will restore a sense of safety and normalcy.

The anti-narcotics unit’s move is being hailed by many as a bold signal that Mumbai’s policing agencies are stepping up to meet modern threats. And for a city often defined by its vigilant citizenry and energetic streets, this case may mark one of the turning points in the ongoing battle against organised drug syndicates.

