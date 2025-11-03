Mumbai: BMC Plans To Set Up Lidar-Based Flood Detection System At City’s Chronic Waterlogging Spots Like Hindmata, Gandhi Market & Andheri Subway

Mumbai Rains: Roads Turn Into Rivers As Relentless Showers Wreak Havoc In City, Hindmata, Kurla, Andheri & Matunga Heavily Flooded |

Mumbai: In a bid to tackle Mumbai’s recurring problem of waterlogging during heavy rainfall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced plans to pilot a new Lidar-based waterlogging detection and reporting system at six key flood-prone locations across the city. The advanced laser-based system, designed to offer real-time flood level data, will be tested at Hindmata, Gandhi Market, Andheri Subway, Malad Subway and the holding ponds at St Xavier’s and PM Garden.

What Is Lidar Tech?

The Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) technology functions by emitting laser beams that measure the distance between the sensor and the water surface, enabling precise calculation of water levels. Compared to traditional sensors, Lidar systems are more resilient to disruptions caused by debris or harsh weather conditions.

If the trial proves effective, the BMC plans to integrate the sensors with IoT (Internet of Things) devices that can automatically activate flood mitigation mechanisms, such as pumps, whenever water levels exceed a set threshold.

The initiative comes amid a growing trend of short-duration, high-intensity rainfall events that frequently inundate several low-lying areas in the city. The automated IoT-Lidar system will allow civic authorities to receive real-time updates on rising water levels, eliminating the need for manual monitoring and enabling quicker response times.

Abhijit Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), stated that the pilot aims to test the efficiency of Lidar systems in accurately determining water accumulation. “Whenever flooding occurs, the technology can provide sensor-based input on how much water has accumulated. This data can be used both for awareness and to activate systems for flood mitigation,” Bangar explained while speaking to The Indian Express.

Each unit of the Lidar-based system is estimated to cost Rs 3.5 lakh for the four primary locations and Rs 3 lakh for the two holding ponds. These estimates include operation and maintenance costs for the first monsoon season. Installation will be carried out at existing mini pumping stations in Hindmata and Gandhi Market, two of the city’s most flood-prone zones.

BMC's Mega Plan On Flood Mitigation

Earlier this year, the BMC submitted a detailed proposal to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), outlining 26 flood mitigation projects worth Rs 12,705 crore. The proposal included sustainable urban solutions such as sponge parks, bioswales and advanced water detention systems. The new Lidar-based pilot marks another step in the civic body’s broader effort to build a climate-resilient Mumbai.

