 Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sushma Andhare Protests Outside Phaltan Police Station Over Woman Doctor’s Suicide
PTIUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sushma Andhare Protests Outside Phaltan Police Station Over Woman Doctor’s Suicide | FPJ

Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare on Monday staged a protest outside Phaltan police station in Satara in connection with the alleged suicide of a 28-year-old woman doctor.

The doctor, hailing from Beed district of central Maharashtra, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan on October 23. In a suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her. Both have been arrested.

Andhare engaged in a public discussion with the an officer involved in the investigations and also accused police of leaking phone call records of the deceased doctor.

"Who leaked the call records of the deceased doctor? Was it (Satara Superintendent of Police) Tushar Doshi? Why did the police leak the records and personal chats? Why did Doshi allow Rupali Chakankar ( Maharashtra Women's Commission chief) to blurt out things (which were part of police investigation). He should have stopped her," said Andhare.

In a press conference in Satara on October 27, Chakankar had given details of the doctor's call records.

The officer, responding to the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, said he cannot speak on the probe, adding that the police's version will be submitted in court.

Andhare, who was accompanied by the deceased doctor's kin during the well-attended protest, also asked why the involvement of six persons, comprising a health official and six police personnel, was not being probed.

The protesters also sought trial of the case in a fast tack court and exemplary punishment for the accused.

Meanwhile, police officials said they are in the process of recording statements in the case, including that of doctors and kin.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

