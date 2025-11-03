Pune Lawyer Asim Sarode’s Licence Suspended For 3 Months Over Remarks Against Judiciary

Lawyer Asim Sarode |

Mumbai: The Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa (BCMG) has suspended Pune-based advocate Asim Sarode, known for his close association with the Shiv Sena (UBT), for a period of three months after he was found guilty of misconduct.

Remarks Against Judiciary Spark Disciplinary Action

In its 19-page order, the BCMG stated, “We are satisfied that Advocate Sarode has committed misconduct by making certain disrespectful statements towards the judiciary. However, the records show that he has been engaged in legal practice for over two decades and has been involved in social awareness activities. In such circumstances, the Committee is of the opinion that while his conduct deserves condemnation, it would not be appropriate to impose the harsh penalty of permanent debarment.”

Complaint Filed Over ‘Janata Nyayalaya’ Event Speech

The action was initiated following a complaint filed by Rajesh Dabholkar, who alleged that “Advocate Sarode delivered a hate speech during the ‘Janata Nyayalaya’ event held at SVP Stadium, Worli. While addressing the gathering, he made several serious allegations and sarcastic remarks against the justice delivery system in India, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, and the Governor of Maharashtra.”

Allegations Of Derogatory Comments Against Public Officials

The complaint further stated that Sarode “made sarcastic remarks alleging that nowadays the judiciary is also under pressure and that there is no judiciary to deliver judgments in favour of the government. He also made derogatory and serious statements against the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and delivered a hate speech in public against the Governor of Maharashtra. Therefore, the advocate has committed professional misconduct under Section 35 of the Advocates Act.”

Sarode Denies Allegations, Cites Social Work

In his written reply, Advocate Sarode denied all allegations made against him, stating that while he stood by his remarks, he was “not responsible for any whimsical interpretation by weak-minded individuals.”

The advocate further submitted that he has been organizing legal awareness camps for the poor and needy for the past 24 years and has travelled across Maharashtra to audit the social justice situation in the state as part of his legal and social duty.

Committee Says Remarks ‘Reprehensible And Unbecoming’

He maintained that he had not used any derogatory words against the office of the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly but merely analyzed “the conduct of the individual holding the position at the time of the disqualification issue and when the then Governor had invited the new, unholy alliance to form the government.”

A three-member committee constituted by the BCMG observed, “The advocate has created an atmosphere of distrust and disrespect towards the judiciary by making such statements in a public meeting and circulating them on social media. After considering the complaint, affidavits, and electronic evidence, we are of the opinion that the advocate has committed professional misconduct. The conduct of the respondent advocate was highly improper, reprehensible, condemnable, and unbecoming of a member of the Bar.”

Three-Month Suspension Imposed

The Committee concluded that Advocate Sarode had indeed committed misconduct and imposed a three-month suspension.

