 Jalgaon Airport Terminal To Be Expanded Amid Rising Passenger Traffic: MP Smita Wagh
Today, services are being provided to Pune, Mumbai, Goa, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad from Jalgaon Airport, and there is an increasing response from the passengers

Vijay PathakUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 08:33 PM IST
MP Smita Wagh | File Photo

Jalgaon: In view of the continuously increasing number of passengers at Jalgaon Airport, it is necessary to expand the existing airport terminal building, and this expansion will be done to include all the facilities for the passengers, informed Jalgaon MP Smita Wagh while speaking at a press conference held at Jahgaon Airport this evening.

Today, services are being provided to Pune, Mumbai, Goa, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad from Jalgaon Airport, and there is an increasing response from the passengers. Passengers from the Dhule, Buldhana, and Akola districts are taking advantage of this flight service from Jalgaon Airport. In view of the increasing response from the passengers, this is the fifth largest airport in the state.

The existing building is inadequate to include all the modern facilities, and it is necessary to expand this building. The proposal in this regard has been approved by the Aviation Authority, and the expansion work of the existing building will be completed within a year, MP Smita Wagh said. It will have a security hold area with a seating capacity of 150 passengers, a childcare room, commercial shops, food and beverage services, a canteen, and restroom facilities.

The apron will be expanded to accommodate two ATR 72 aircraft separately and one Legacy 650 aircraft for parking. Also, provision will be made for a total of 100 car parking spaces in front of the terminal. It was said that provision of a medical examination room in the arrival area and installation of conveyor belts for collecting luggage in the arrival hall will also be done.

A proposal has been sent to increase the runway from 1750 metres to 2500 metres for landing large aircraft, and after it is approved, the runway will be expanded and large aircraft will be able to land. If not only passenger traffic but also cargo services are started, the banana transport in Jalgaon district will be faster. Smita Wagh expressed her hope.

Although it is proposed to build a new terminal building in the Jalgaon Airport expansion plan, it will take time, but considering the increasing number of passengers, it is necessary to expand the existing terminal building, so this expansion is being done urgently, said MP Smita Wagh. She also informed us that a committee from Delhi is coming to Jalgaon in this regard within a week. On this occasion, Airport Director of Jalgaon Airport Harsh Kumar Tripathi was present and gave technical information.

