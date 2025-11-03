Nashik: SMBT Institute Of Medical Sciences Achieves ‘A’ Grade In First NAAC Assessment Cycle | Sourced

Nashik: The SMBT Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Center (SMBT IMSRC), run by the SMBT Charitable Trust, has been awarded an ‘A’ Grade accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The college received this distinction after a recent evaluation conducted by NAAC.



Achieving such a grade in the first cycle of assessment places SMBT among a select group of medical colleges in the country.

This recognition highlights SMBT’s commitment to providing value-based medical education and affordable, high-quality healthcare services to the community, establishing it as one of Maharashtra’s leading and most trusted institutions in the field.



A three-member NAAC peer team visited the SMBT campus at Nandi Hills in Igatpuri taluka on October 8 and 9, 2025, to assess various aspects of the institution. The team conducted a thorough review of academic programmes, patient care, research initiatives, and the college’s overall social outreach and commitment.

During the assessment, the committee examined the availability of state-of-the-art medical equipment, facilities for undergraduate and postgraduate students’ holistic development, faculty and student research work, and innovative academic initiatives.



The inspection also covered the well-equipped central library, independent digital library, five satellite centres providing healthcare services in rural and urban areas, biomedical waste management systems, solar energy generation, water recharge projects, well-furnished hostels and staff housing, sports facilities, and the eco-friendly campus. The committee also reviewed the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and various institutional committees working effectively at the college level.