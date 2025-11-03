Pune Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests PSI For ₹46.50 Lakh Bribe; Probe Reveals ₹2 Crore Demand

Representational Image | File photo

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Pune has booked a police officer deployed in the Economic Offences Wing, Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissionerate, after he was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹46,500, officials said on Monday.

The accused officer has been identified as Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Pramod Ravindra Chintamani, resident of Bhosari.

According to the information received, PSI Chintamani had initially demanded a bribe of ₹2 lakh from the complainant in exchange for showing leniency in the case registered against the complainant and his family for criminal breach of trust in respect of property, under sections 316(2), 316(5), 318(4), 336(2), 338, 339 and 3(5).

PSI Chintamani was the investigating officer in the matter. To show leniency and favour in the ongoing matter, he demanded a bribe of ₹2 lakh on October 27.

However, later, the accused increased the bribe amount and demanded ₹2 crore (₹1 crore for the Senior Police Inspector and ₹1 crore for himself) to settle the matter and help secure the complainant’s parents' release from judicial custody.

The complainant approached the ACB, which verified the complaint and organised a trap operation on November 2.

According to the plan, the first instalment of ₹50 lakh was set to be provided on November 2 at Uttam Mangal Karyalay, Rasta Peth, Pune.

To receive the amount, PSI Chintamani reached the spot, where he was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of ₹46.50 lakh from the complainant.

The ACB booked PSI Chintamani and registered a case at Samarth Police Station. Further investigation is underway, and action will be taken accordingly, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau said.