Pune: Godrej Prana Society Residents Complain Of Irregular Garbage Collection, Civic Apathy |

Pune: Residents of Godrej Prana Co-operative Housing Society Ltd., Undri, have raised serious concerns over irregular garbage collection by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), citing severe health and hygiene risks. Despite repeated complaints, the issue remains unresolved, leading to overflowing waste bins, foul odour, and pest infestation across the society's premises.

According to the Society’s Management Committee, the PMC garbage collection vehicle, which is expected to operate daily, has been arriving irregularly, once every two to three days or at times, not at all.

Over 2,000 residents of the housing society have been affected. Residents claim that despite paying property taxes, they are still deprived of basic civic services such as regular garbage disposal, consistent water supply, proper drainage, and road maintenance.

The residents said this lapse a “serious failure of civic accountability” and demanded immediate restoration of daily garbage collection services. They also urged PMC to establish a monitoring system to prevent such negligence in the future.

Following the complaint, PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram visited the Devachi Uruli waste depot today to review ongoing operations and projects aimed at strengthening the city’s waste management system.

Read Also Pune Municipal Corporation Warns Bakery Owners: Switch To Green Fuel Within 10 Days Or Face Action

He also said there's a need to set up additional waste processing facilities to make Pune’s solid waste management more efficient and sustainable.

He instructed officials to prioritise increasing the city’s waste processing capacity in the coming months. He also issued clear directions to complete the scientific biomining and bioremediation of legacy waste within one year and to clear the reclaimed land for development or other public utility projects.