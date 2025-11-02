Pune Municipal Corporation Warns Bakery Owners: Switch To Green Fuel Within 10 Days Or Face Action | Pinterest (DeepakAmembal)

As air pollution in the Pune increases, it has been revealed that many bakeries in the city are using wood and coal. Acknowledging this, the Pune municipal administration has warned the bakery businessmen that action will be taken if they concerned bakery businessmen do not start using green fuel instead of wood and coal in the next ten days.

Air pollution in the city is continuously increasing due to various reasons. The increasing pollution is having a serious impact on the health of the citizens. Against this backdrop, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has released some guidelines to reduce air pollution.

MPCB has ordered that local bodies should start using green fuel in bakeries, restaurants and dhabas within their jurisdiction. Accordingly, Ravi Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of the PMC's Environment Department, held a meeting of the bakery businessmen in the city.

During which, orders were given to use green fuel. The number of bakeries in the city and its suburbs is more than one thousand. Even today, wood and coal are used on a large scale for the bakery business. Deputy Commissioner Pawar brought to the attention of bakery businessmen that a large amount of smoke is being generated and air pollution is increasing.

Some bakery businessmen have started using green fuel, and some are in the process of using green fuel like LPG, PNG, and electricity. However, some businessmen are ignoring this. PMC urged that businessmen should prioritise using green fuel while doing the bakery business and reduce air pollution.

At this time, bakery businessmen presented the problems faced by using green fuel before Pawar. It was warned in the meeting that strict action will be taken by the Pune Municipal Corporation against those businessmen who do not use green fuel within ten days.

Increasing number of vehicles is the main reason for pollution

‎The number of vehicles running on Pune is one of the main reasons for the increase in air pollution. Reportedly, as of July 2025, there were a total of 41 lakh 25 thousand 968 vehicles in Pune. This has increased by about three lakh in the last year.

In 2023-24, this number was 38 lakh 63 thousand 849. This growing number includes electric vehicles (33,387), CNG vehicles (43,533) and hybrid vehicles (5,781). However, the number of petrol-powered vehicles is still the highest, which continues to increase pollution levels.