 Pune City Police Warn Against Fake Traffic Challan Scam: All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune City Police Warn Against Fake Traffic Challan Scam: All You Need To Know

Pune City Police Warn Against Fake Traffic Challan Scam: All You Need To Know

In case you have been scammed, call 1930 or visit http://cybercrime.gov.in. You can also report on CHAKSHU (sancharsaathi.gov.in) or simply file an FIR at your nearest police station or cyber cell by giving evidence

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
Pune City Police Warn Against Fake Traffic Challan Scam: All You Need To Know | File Photo

Pune City Traffic Police took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday and warned citizens of a fake traffic challan scam.

According to the police, cybercriminals are sending fake traffic challans on WhatsApp posing as traffic police. "Don’t fall for fake traffic challans. Verify before you pay, only trust official links. Report scam on 1930 or http://cybercrime.gov.in," added the police.

Read Also
Is Pub Culture Tarnishing Pune’s Image? Residents, Politicians Raise Alarm After Fatal Crash Near...
article-image

What are the red flags?

According to the police, WhatsApp messages from unknown numbers, APK files named "Traffic Fine" or "RTO challan", payment requests from UPI IDs like @okaxis / @paytm, and links not ending with .gov.in or unrelated to parivahan.gov.in are red flags you must look for.

FPJ Shorts
'Waste Of Time, Worst Show!': Madhuri Dixit Faces Backlash For Arriving 3 Hours Late At Toronto Event, ANGRY Fans Demand Refunds
'Waste Of Time, Worst Show!': Madhuri Dixit Faces Backlash For Arriving 3 Hours Late At Toronto Event, ANGRY Fans Demand Refunds
Mumbai Crime: Sakinaka Police Book 4 Family Members For Murdering 43-Year-Old Man Over Petty Dispute
Mumbai Crime: Sakinaka Police Book 4 Family Members For Murdering 43-Year-Old Man Over Petty Dispute
Bajaj Finance Disburses Record Number Of Consumer Loans During The Festive Season, Registering 27% Growth In Volume
Bajaj Finance Disburses Record Number Of Consumer Loans During The Festive Season, Registering 27% Growth In Volume
India Sends Vaccines To Timor-Leste As Island Nation Battles Rabies Outbreak
India Sends Vaccines To Timor-Leste As Island Nation Battles Rabies Outbreak

What precautions should one take?

The police have advised citizens not to click on unknown links or install unknown apps, not to pay via personal UPI handles, and to alert friends and family when they receive such a request.

Read Also
Three Deaths, 20 Days Of Fear: Leopard Panic Pushes Shirur Villagers To Block Pune-Nashik Highway -...
article-image

How to report a scam?

In case you have been scammed, call 1930 or visit http://cybercrime.gov.in. You can also report on CHAKSHU (sancharsaathi.gov.in) or simply file an FIR at your nearest police station or cyber cell by giving evidence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Purandar Airport Update: Govt Offers ₹1 Crore Per Acre, Farmers Demand More - All You Need To Know

Purandar Airport Update: Govt Offers ₹1 Crore Per Acre, Farmers Demand More - All You Need To Know

Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi Vows Solution For Talegaon Dabhade–Uruli Kanchan Railway Line;...

Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi Vows Solution For Talegaon Dabhade–Uruli Kanchan Railway Line;...

MIT-ADT University’s 8th Convocation On Saturday In Pune; Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade To...

MIT-ADT University’s 8th Convocation On Saturday In Pune; Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade To...

Pune City Police Warn Against Fake Traffic Challan Scam: All You Need To Know

Pune City Police Warn Against Fake Traffic Challan Scam: All You Need To Know

Maharashtra Politics: Eyebrows Raised As NCP Leader Dilip Walse Patil Announces Tentative Local Body...

Maharashtra Politics: Eyebrows Raised As NCP Leader Dilip Walse Patil Announces Tentative Local Body...