Big Relief For Pune Commuters: Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro Line To Be Operational By March 2026 | File Photo

In a relief to commuters, the metro rail service in Pune is all set to get a big push with the expected inauguration of the metro Line 3 (Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar) by the end of March next year.

The number of vehicles plying on Pune roads has been increasing, while there is an insufficient public transport system to absorb those seeking to avoid private vehicles. To solve this, the Pune metro rail service started three years ago, but no new metro route has been inaugurated for more than a year.

Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar route to be operational

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said, “The work on Line 3 should be completed on time, and the operations should start as per the deadline.”

A Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) officer told the Indian Express, “We have directed the implementing agency, PITCMRL (Pune IT City Metro Rail Ltd), to start the operations by March 31. They have been given an extension in the deadline many times, but now no more extensions will be given.”

Pune city will be connected with Hinjawadi’s Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park through the 23.3km-long elevated metro route - the metro Line 3. Once operational, it will connect to the already operational Line 1 and Line 2 through a skywalk at Civil Court station.

The Line 3 metro route is likely to get a good response from techies, while there is a possibility that all stations on Line 3 might not be inaugurated at a go.

Work to pick up on route extensions

The Union Government has given a nod to extend both operational routes. It has also green-lighted Line 4 from Khadakwasla to Kharadi.

A Pune metro official told the Indian Express, “The work on the metro route (Line 1) from the PCMC to Nigdi is gaining momentum. Construction of the 4.5 km route with four stations began in March last year. So far, 105 of the 153 foundations, 90 of 153 piers and 724 of 1,329 segment castings have been done. The civil work has to be completed by September next year, but actual operations will take time to start.”

New upcoming routes

“As the tendering process is nearing completion, the work on the extension of the route from Ramwadi to Wagholi (Line 2) and Vanaz to Chandni Chowk (Line 2) will soon start,” informed a Pune metro official.