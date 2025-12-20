 Pune: BJP Strengthens Base As 15 Leaders From NCP Factions, Shiv Sena Join Party
Political leaders of opposition from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation polls scheduled on January 15, 2026.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 07:40 PM IST
Pune: BJP Strengthens Base As 15 Leaders From NCP Factions, Shiv Sena Join Party

Several senior leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (both Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar factions) and the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) joined the party in a major induction programme here on Saturday. 

The event was held in the presence of BJP Maharashtra President Ravindra Chavan, senior leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol, Minister Chandrakant Patil, former Leader of the House Ganesh Bidkar, along with Srinath Bhimale and Dheeraj Ghate.

The major attraction and media light gained Surendra Pathare, son of Vadgaon Sheri MLA Bapusaheb Pathare, from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP when he tied up with the BJP. 

Pune: NCP (SP) Suffers Major Setback As 22 Leaders, Including MLA Bapu Pathare's Son, Set To Join...
Former corporators and prominent leaders such as Sachin Dodke, Balasaheb Dhankawade, Sayali Wanjale and Vikas Nana Dangat also joined the BJP, strengthening the party’s position in Pune.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, key areas known for the stronghold of the Ajit Pawar faction, the BJP succeeded in triggering a major setback for rival parties. As many as 15 senior leaders, including eight from the Ajit Pawar group and seven from other parties, formally joined the BJP. 

Pune: Polling Underway For Baramati, Phursungi Municipal Councils; Counting Tomorrow
Notable entrants include former Standing Committee Chairman Prashant Shitole, former Deputy Mayor Prabhakar Waghre, Raju Misal, Navnath Jagtap and Kushagra Kadam, son of former Mayor Mangala Kadam. Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) city president Sanjog Waghre’s switch to the BJP is seen as a major blow to the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

