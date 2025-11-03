Is Pub Culture Tarnishing Pune’s Image? Residents, Politicians Raise Alarm After Fatal Crash Near Bund Garden Metro Station | Sourced

Growing pub culture, late-night parties, reckless driving and alcohol-fueled tragedies are tarnishing the image of Pune, once known as an education hub. The residents have raised serious allegations about the administration’s vigilance and accountability. They allege that the culture is growing due to the political and builder lobby connection in the business and the inactivity of the police and other departments.

The Bund Garden Metro Station accident that claimed three young lives on Sunday has reignited the debate over the growing pub culture and the negligence of authorities in curbing it. The tragic incident occurred when the youths, allegedly speeding under the influence, lost control and rammed into a divider, killing three on the spot.

According to the official data, despite multiple incidents highlighting the dangers of drunk driving, 5,286 drunk-and-drive cases were recorded in 2024, while 3,362 cases have already been registered between January and August 2025.

Former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "Earlier, Pune was known as an education city, but due to the pub culture, the city's image has been tarnished. With the involvement of the political lobby and builder lobby to generate more revenue, the pub culture is expanding. This needs to be stopped. Students across the country come here for education, but now the motive is different. In Sunday's accident, three lives were lost after the driver lost control. The alcohol bottles were found in the car. From where they were coming, and how they got alcohol late in the night, is a major question. The minors are getting entry into the pubs easily. Who is responsible? The police and excise department need to focus more on such illegal activity."

Mohan Joshi, General Secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, highlighted, "The law should not be implemented part-time. Why does the government wait for any major incident to take action? In each area of Pune, people are now getting narcotics easily and under the influence, and such incidents are happening. Moreover, parents also need to keep an eye on their children."

Pratap Naik, a resident of Baner, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "There are so many laws regarding drink and drive and other accident cases, but actually, people do not know and have not been implemented. 70 per cent of people do not file the cases. The Pune Porsche case was highlighted more because of the interference of the media and local activists. The government should create stricter laws regarding drink and drive, and awareness programmes should be implemented. Each accident case should be handled like the administration deals with the Porsche case."

Monica Sharma, a resident of Kalyani Nagar, highlights the increasing pub culture in the area. She said, "We, the residents of Kalyani Nagar, have been raising these issues for the past three years with all concerned authorities - the PMC, Police, Excise Department, and District Collector. Over 25 housing societies have also submitted a formal letter to Member of Parliament Medha Kulkarni, seeking urgent intervention. After the tragic Porsche incident, there was a brief push to curb pub/bar encroachments, but the momentum soon faded. When commercial establishments are allowed to operate in violation of zoning laws, it endangers lives and robs residents of peace and safety. The lack of parking space, illegal rooftop operations, and liquor being served outside permitted areas have made life extremely difficult for residents. While the police continue their commendable efforts, lax enforcement by civic and excise authorities has allowed such violations to thrive. The recent Bund Garden accident is another painful reminder of the urgent need for responsible governance and safer roads."

Kishor Chavan, a resident of Viman Nagar, expressed, "The official data represent only a fraction of the real scenario, as many incidents go unreported or are settled informally by the department. We need to change the mindset on our own, and then it is only possible to put a break on such cases."

Meanwhile, Manoj Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police, said, "A dedicated team has been formed to take action against the drink and drive cases. Police are always taking action against the rule breakers. The patrolling hours of the dedicated team will be increased, and further action will be continued."

Rooftop and Licensing Violations: The Core Issues

1. Illegal Rooftop Bars:

Rooftop spaces not approved for commercial or liquor-serving activities are being used for parties, DJ events, and dining. Many lack structural and fire safety clearances, putting residents and patrons at serious risk.

2. Licensing in Residential Buildings:

Several residential buildings in zones meant exclusively for housing have received bar and restaurant licenses, undermining residents’ safety, privacy, and peace.

3. Parking Chaos and Encroachments:

Bars and pubs without designated parking continue to receive licenses. Vehicles spill onto narrow lanes, obstructing residents and emergency services.

4. Flawed PMC ‘Illegal Tax’ Collection:

PMC recently collected over ₹22.7 lakh from more than 150 restaurants operating illegally in residential areas. Residents argue this is a revenue exercise, not a solution, as such fines fail to address root causes or ensure compliance.

5. Repetitive Licensing Despite Violations:

Rooftop bars previously shut down for fire safety breaches have reportedly received fresh licenses under new names, exposing lapses in coordination between PMC and the Excise Department.

6. Liquor Served in Non-Permit Areas:

Liquor continues to be served in non-permitted zones despite repeated complaints, reflecting inadequate enforcement by the Excise Department.

New Developments

A joint committee has been formed under the chairmanship of DCP Zone 4, including representatives from PMC, Excise, Police, Collector’s Office, Traffic Police, and resident associations. The committee’s mandate is to monitor and address ongoing violations, improve coordination, and recommend corrective measures.

Residents’ Demands for Immediate Action

1. Strict Separation of Residential and Commercial Zones:

Enforce zoning laws to ensure residential premises remain strictly residential, with no pubs, bars, or rooftop restaurants operating in these areas.

2) Ban on Rooftop Bars and Restaurants:

Immediately shut down all rooftop liquor-serving establishments and prohibit future rooftop usage without structural and fire safety approvals.

3) Licenses Only With Adequate Parking:

Bars and pubs should be licensed only if they have sufficient off-street parking. Conversion of parking spaces into dining zones must stop.

4) Transparency and Public Oversight:

Introduce live webcasting of PMC and Excise Department licensing and inspection meetings to ensure transparency and accountability.

5) Accountability in Licensing:

Cancel licenses of establishments found violating safety or zoning norms and ensure strict penalties for repeated offenders.