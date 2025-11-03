 VIDEO: Pune Women Leaders Protest Against Rupali Chakankar; Demand Her Resignation
VIDEO: Pune Women Leaders Protest Against Rupali Chakankar; Demand Her Resignation

Congress leader Sangeeta Tiwari alleged that Chakankar made inappropriate remarks and tarnished the image of the doctor after her death, calling her behaviour unacceptable for a person holding such a position

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 03:18 PM IST
VIDEO: Pune Women Leaders Protest Against Rupali Chakankar; Demand Her Resignation | Sourced

Pune's women leaders came together and staged a protest on Monday at Kalakar Katta on FC Road against Women Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar and demanded her resignation for not taking appropriate and strict action on time in the cases related to women's harassment.

Congress leader Sangeeta Tiwari, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "In the case of the Satara doctor, who allegedly died by suicide, the Women's Commission should take strict action against those responsible in the matter. The State Women’s Commission Chairperson, Rupali Chakankar, should resign immediately if she is helpless to take a courageous step against the culprits."

Tiwari alleged that Chakankar made inappropriate remarks and tarnished the image of the doctor after her death, calling her behaviour unacceptable for a person holding such a position.

Rupali Patil Thombare, spokesperson, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), who joined the protest, highlighted that the Women's Commission is an independent body. "Accordingly, the commission needs to work without any political interference. We are both from the same party, but justice matters. Chakankar has commented on the victim's character, which is so wrong; she should resign," she added.

Priya Deshmukh, a college student, expressed, “Every day we hear about new cases of harassment or assault, but there is no fear of the law. The Women’s Commission should protect victims, not silence them. If the chairperson cannot ensure justice, then who will?”

Meenal Joshi, social activist, highlighted, “Women trusted the Commission to be their voice, but it feels like politics has taken over justice. We are protesting not just against Rupali Chakankar, but against the system that fails women again and again. The government has made the Commission for women’s help, but the body is not independent. They are forced to work under government pressure.”

