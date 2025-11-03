 Leopard Kills 13-Year-Old Boy In Pune District’s Pimparkhed Village, Third Such Incident In A Month Sparks Locals’ Fury And Arson
PTIUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
X @punekarnews & File Pic

Pune: A 13-year-old boy was killed by a leopard in a village in Shirur tehsil of Pune district on Sunday, marking the third case of human-animal conflict in a month, triggering an angry response from locals who set a patrolling van of the forest department on fire.

"The big cat attacked and killed Rohan Bombe in Pimparkhed village when he was playing near the farms," said a forest official from Junnar Forest Division.

This is the third such incident in the last month.

After the incident, angry locals set a patrolling van of the forest department on fire and demonstrated outside its base camp against the recurring incidents of leopard-human conflicts in the area, officials said.

article-image

According to the Wildlife Institute of India, the Junnar forest division in Pune has 6 to 7 leopards for every 100 sq km.

The abundant water supply, growing human population engaged in agriculture, and the rising number of domestic animals created a conducive environment for leopards to inhabit these farmlands.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

