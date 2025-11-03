 Hingoli: Waterlogging On Khatkali Flyover Poses Accident Risk, Residents Demand Urgent Repairs
The railways had constructed a railway flyover near Hingoli city on the Purna–Akola railway route. However, the work done on the flyover is of inferior quality

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
Hingoli: Waterlogging On Khatkali Flyover Poses Accident Risk, Residents Demand Urgent Repairs | Sourced

The vehicle owners are facing severe inconvenience due to the waterlogging on the flyover on the railway lines in the Khatkali area in Hingoli city, posing a severe threat of accidents. The water is accumulating in the potholes on the bridge, and several bike riders have slipped due to the water-filled potholes. The residents have demanded that the repairing of the flyover should be done at the earliest.

The railways had constructed a railway flyover near Hingoli city on the Purna–Akola railway route. However, the work done on the flyover is of inferior quality. Huge potholes can be seen on the flyover and the rain accumulates in them during the rainy season. The city faced unseasonal rains in the past few days, and the entire bridge is filled with water now. There is no system to drain the water from the flyover.

The flyover was constructed around 3-4 years back, but now it is in bad condition. Travelling on the bridge is difficult for the vehicle owners as the water-filled potholes pose a severe threat of accidents. The lights on the flyover are defunct, and the bridge is grappled with darkness at night.

Earlier, the vehicle owners had to wait at the railway gates for around 15 to 20 minutes to pass the train. Hence, the flyover was constructed. But the inferior quality of the bridge is causing inconvenience to the commuters. The residents have demanded that the flyover be repaired at the earliest.

