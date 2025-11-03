Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 1.87 Lakh Consumers Receive TOD Rebate Worth ₹75 Lakh | Representational Image

From July 1, 2025, TOD (Time of Day) rebate has been given for residential consumers with smart meters of MSEDCL on electricity consumed between 9 am and 5 pm. As many as 1.87 lakh residential consumers in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar zone who have installed TOD meters have received a rebate of ₹75 lakh in their electricity bills in the last four months. TOD meters are mandatory to get this discount. Chief Engineer Pawankumar Kachhot has urged consumers to cooperate with MSEDCL and the concerned agencies in installing the meters.

The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission has announced a rebate of 80 paise to ₹1 per unit of daily electricity consumption for residential consumers in the electricity tariff fixed for the next five years. Accordingly, the direct benefit of getting a rebate in the electricity tariff as per TOD for residential consumers has started from July 1. These smart TOD meters are being installed free of cost by MSEDCL for the consumers. In the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar zone, 1.87 lakh residential consumers have received a TOD rebate of ₹75.20 lakh in their electricity bills in the months of July, August, September and October. In all, 51,495 consumers in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar urban circle have received a rebate of ₹29,99,822. Similarly, 93,632 consumers in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural circle have received a rebate of ₹29,79,126 and 41,951 consumers in the Jalna circle have received a rebate of ₹15,41,489.

The TOD meters are useful for accurate and timely electricity bills, and are not prepaid but postpaid. Consumers will continue to receive electricity bills only after consumption. MSEDCL has clarified that these meters are being installed free of cost and that they will not face any penalty. There is no scope for human intervention in this. Without TOD meters, residential consumers will not be able to get the rebate on electricity consumption during the day. Therefore, TOD meters are essential from the point of view of consumers. Chief Engineer Pawankumar Kachhot has urged electricity consumers to cooperate with the utility and the relevant agencies in installing TOD meters.