 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 1.87 Lakh Consumers Receive TOD Rebate Worth ₹75 Lakh
Chief Engineer Pawankumar Kachhot has urged consumers to cooperate with MSEDCL and the concerned agencies in installing TOD meters

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 1.87 Lakh Consumers Receive TOD Rebate Worth ₹75 Lakh | Representational Image

From July 1, 2025, TOD (Time of Day) rebate has been given for residential consumers with smart meters of MSEDCL on electricity consumed between 9 am and 5 pm. As many as 1.87 lakh residential consumers in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar zone who have installed TOD meters have received a rebate of ₹75 lakh in their electricity bills in the last four months. TOD meters are mandatory to get this discount. Chief Engineer Pawankumar Kachhot has urged consumers to cooperate with MSEDCL and the concerned agencies in installing the meters.

The TOD meters are useful for accurate and timely electricity bills, and are not prepaid but postpaid. Consumers will continue to receive electricity bills only after consumption. MSEDCL has clarified that these meters are being installed free of cost and that they will not face any penalty. There is no scope for human intervention in this. Without TOD meters, residential consumers will not be able to get the rebate on electricity consumption during the day. Therefore, TOD meters are essential from the point of view of consumers. Chief Engineer Pawankumar Kachhot has urged electricity consumers to cooperate with the utility and the relevant agencies in installing TOD meters.

