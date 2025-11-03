Mumbai Crime: Murder Accused Out On Bail Arrested For Robbing 16-Year-Old Girl In Jogeshwari | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 16-year-old girl was robbed near the Mogra Metro Station in Jogeshwari on October 31, and citizens, along with a police patrol team, caught the accused shortly after the incident.

Police later learned that the accused Bhola Shelke, 25, a murder accused recently released on bail, had served five years in jail for killing an individual in the Kalyan rural area. Shockingly, he committed the robbery while on his way to attend a court hearing in the same murder case at Kalyan Court.

According to the police, the accused, Shelke, had pushed the girl, S.S. Raut, while she was waiting for the elevator, and snatched her mobile phone. Despite her efforts to hold on to it, Shelke managed to flee. Hearing her screams, bystanders and police chased and nabbed him a few metres away.

The Jogeshwari Police said Shelke has been remanded to judicial custody. The victim sustained minor injuries to her thumb and elbow and was treated at Jogeshwari Trauma Care Centre.

