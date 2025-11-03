 Maharashtra Minister Atul Save Orders Probe After Video Shows Disabled Child Beaten In School
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Minister Atul Save Orders Probe After Video Shows Disabled Child Beaten In School

Maharashtra Minister Atul Save Orders Probe After Video Shows Disabled Child Beaten In School

The video is from the Chaitanya Kanifnath Apang Vidyalay in Mandki village of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district and shows a disabled boy studying in the residential school being brutally beaten with a cooker lid with his hands tied behind.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Minister Atul Save Orders Probe After Video Shows Disabled Child Beaten In School |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister for Disability (Divyang) Welfare Atul Save on Monday announced a probe and action against those involved, after a disturbing viral video showing a child at a school for the disabled being mercilessly beaten by the staff.

The video is from the Chaitanya Kanifnath Apang Vidyalay in Mandki village of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district and shows a disabled boy studying in the residential school being brutally beaten with a cooker lid with his hands tied behind.

"I have asked my department secretary and commissioner to probe the issue and take stringent action against those involved," said the minister, who hails from the district.

"If needed, we will file criminal cases and revoke permissions granted to the institution," Save said.

FPJ Shorts
Strong Monsoon, GST Cuts To Drive Indian Tractor Industry Towards 8-10% Growth In FY26
Strong Monsoon, GST Cuts To Drive Indian Tractor Industry Towards 8-10% Growth In FY26
Tara Sutaria's Regal, Classic Red Banarasi Saree
Tara Sutaria's Regal, Classic Red Banarasi Saree
Adorable Moment! Jannik Sinner Warms Hearts By Gifting T-Shirt To A Young Fan After Paris Masters Title Win; Video
Adorable Moment! Jannik Sinner Warms Hearts By Gifting T-Shirt To A Young Fan After Paris Masters Title Win; Video
NEET PG 2025 Kerala Counselling: CEE Releases Provisional Merit List For 5,884 Candidates
NEET PG 2025 Kerala Counselling: CEE Releases Provisional Merit List For 5,884 Candidates
Read Also
MMRDA's Mega Mobility Plan Aims To Redefine Commuting Across Mumbai Metropolitan Region
article-image

Asked about reports that the man who runs the school is a BJP worker, the minister said, "We will not spare those involved, be they from any party." The viral video, shared on X, has prompted widespread outrage.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai's CSMIA Airport To Halt Flights On November 20 For Post-Monsoon Runway Maintenance

Mumbai's CSMIA Airport To Halt Flights On November 20 For Post-Monsoon Runway Maintenance

CM Fadnavis' Interaction With Young Relative Goes Viral, Girl Raises Concerns On Heavy School Bags &...

CM Fadnavis' Interaction With Young Relative Goes Viral, Girl Raises Concerns On Heavy School Bags &...

Mumbai Crime News: Drug Gang Busted In Bandra; Anti-Narcotics Cell Invokes MCOCA Against Three...

Mumbai Crime News: Drug Gang Busted In Bandra; Anti-Narcotics Cell Invokes MCOCA Against Three...

'Heartfelt Tribute To Shah Rukh Khan On His 60th Birthday': Video Shows Mumbai Commuters Singing...

'Heartfelt Tribute To Shah Rukh Khan On His 60th Birthday': Video Shows Mumbai Commuters Singing...

Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Fresh Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Mumbra, Residents...

Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Fresh Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Mumbra, Residents...