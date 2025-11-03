Thane Schools Relax Uniform Rules Amid Heavy Rain, Allow Students To Wear Sandals

Thane: The monsoon season, which is active from June to September, does not stop even in November this year. Citizens have been troubled by unseasonal rains. Although the continuous rains during the cold days have now become unpleasant, some schools have taken an important decision for students due to this rain.

Usually, after the monsoon season, that is, after the Diwali holidays, students must wear the full school uniform and shoes. However, due to the rain, some schools in Thane have allowed students to wear sandals instead of school shoes, which has given students relief.

In response to the persistent rain in November, some schools in Thane have permitted students to wear sandals instead of the usual school shoes. This decision, made after Diwali holidays, aims to prevent the discomfort of wet shoes and the associated health risks, such as colds and coughs.

The schools communicated this temporary exemption to parents, who are positively reacting to the initiative. The move is seen as a sensible step prioritizing student health during this unusual weather period, as heavy rains have prompted concerns among citizens and increased illnesses this season. Overall, the decision has garnered approval from both parents and students.

