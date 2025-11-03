Mumbai Crime: DGP Rashmi Shukla Dismisses 2 Police Officers Caught In Bribery Trap At Wadala TT Police Station

DGP Rashmi Shukla orders dismissal of two Wadala TT police officers caught in ACB bribery trap | Representative Pic

Mumbai: In a strong action against corruption within the police force, the Director General of Police, Maharashtra, Rashmi Shukla, has dismissed Wadala TT Police Station’s then Senior Police Inspector Chandrakant Sarode, 52, and Police Sub-Inspector Rahul Wagmode, 37, from service.

The action follows their arrest by the Mumbai Unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a bribery case and a firm recommendation from Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti.

Complaint And Bribe Demand

According to the ACB, the complainant, a 59-year-old man, had a long-standing dispute over a community hall with another individual. On September 7, both groups clashed again, leading to a police complaint being registered against the complainant (in ACB's case) at the Wadala TT Police Station.

Subsequently, PSI Rahul Wagmode allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for himself and Rs 5 lakh for Senior Inspector Chandrakant Sarode to ensure that the complainant’s daughter was not named as an accused in the case and to take action against the rival group.

ACB Trap And Arrests

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the ACB. During the investigation, On September 10, PSI Waghmode had accepted a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant after which the complainant lodged a complaint in this regard.

During a trap operation on Friday 26, he accepted the remaining amount of Rs 30,000 himself from the complainant and Rs 2 lakh part of a negotiated Rs 4 lakh bribe for senior inspector Sarode, who encouraged him to accept the bribe amount.

Departmental Action And Dismissal

"Both the police officers were caught red-handed," the ACB said in a statement. Following the arrests, an internal departmental inquiry was initiated. Based on the findings and Commissioner Bharti’s strong recommendation, the DGP issued dismissal orders for both officers on October 30.

Also Watch:

Police officials stated that this move underscores the department’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption within the force.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/