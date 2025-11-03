 Mumbai Crime Branch’s Unit 3 Cracks Down On Illegal Online E-Cigarette Sales; Byculla Resident Arrested, Goods Worth ₹2.35 Lakh Seized
The Crime Branch’s Unit 3 of the Mumbai Police has taken action against an online e-cigarette seller operating illegally in the city. The FIR has been registered at the N.M. Joshi Marg Police Station under Sections 7 and 8 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime Branch arrests Byculla resident for illegal online e-cigarette sales; banned products worth ₹2.35 lakh seized | Representational Image

The arrested individual has been identified as Rakesh Ligam Gorla (43), residing at Shri Laxmi Residency, Room No. 204, Building No. B-1, Byculla (West).

Accused Caught Delivering Banned E-Cigarettes Near Marathon Futurex Tower

The NM Joshi Marg police have arrested a man for illegally selling e-cigarettes online and seized a large consignment of banned products and other items worth ₹2.35 lakh.

The arrested individual has been identified as Rakesh Ligam Gorla (43), residing at Shri Laxmi Residency, Room No. 204, Building No. B-1, Byculla (West).

Accused Caught Delivering Banned E-Cigarettes Near Marathon Futurex Tower

The NM Joshi Marg police have arrested a man for illegally selling e-cigarettes online and seized a large consignment of banned products and other items worth ₹2.35 lakh.

The accused, identified as Rakesh Ligam Gorla (43), was apprehended near the Marathon Futurex Tower bus stop on November 3 afternoon after police found his movements suspicious. Upon checking his motorcycle, officers recovered nine e-cigarettes meant for online delivery from the vehicle’s storage compartment.

Raid At Byculla Residence Yields More Seizures

Subsequently, police raided Gorla’s residence in Byculla (West), where they discovered an additional 17 e-cigarettes, bringing the total seizure to 26 units. In addition to the e-cigarettes valued at ₹1.3 lakh, police also confiscated a Bajaj Avenger motorcycle worth around ₹60,000 and an iPhone 14 valued at ₹45,000.

Police Probe Online Supply Network

A total of ₹2.35 lakh worth of goods has been seized. Police are now investigating the supply chain and online platforms used for the illegal e-cigarette sales.

